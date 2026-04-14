2 Day Clinical & Post-Marketing Safety Course: Comprehensive Overview of International Standards and Best Practices in Drug Safety Monitoring (ONLINE EVENT: May 11th - May 12th, 2026)

The market opportunities lie in providing training for drug safety monitoring, focusing on clinical safety and post-marketing safety. This includes teaching international standards, best practices, and regulatory obligations, appealing to professionals in pharmaceuticals and healthcare management.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical & Post-Marketing Safety (May 11th - May 12th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day course on provides a comprehensive overview of international standards and best practices in drug safety monitoring.

Day 1 focuses on Clinical Safety, covering pre-clinical safety, ICH E guidelines for safety data capture, adverse event reporting, and risk management strategies in clinical trials. Participants will gain insights into signal detection, investigator brochure requirements, and regulatory obligations across trial phases.

Day 2 shifts to Post-Marketing Safety, addressing ICH E2D standards, post-marketing vigilance, safety information updates, and risk mitigation strategies.

Who Should Attend:

Professionals working within these industries, who want a comprehensive introduction, will benefit from this engaging course:

  • Clinical
  • Pharmacovigilance
  • Regulatory

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

  • Clinical safety - international standards (ICH)
  • ICH EA individual (serious) adverse event data capture and reporting
  • Safety information and the Investigator Brochure (IB)
  • Safety information and the protocol (ICH E6 R3)
  • Signal detection in clinical trials
  • Risk Management Plans (RMPs) and mitigation strategies from clinical trials

Day 2

  • Post-marketing safety - International Standards (ICH)
  • ICH E2D individual (serious) adverse event data capture and reporting
  • Safety information and the Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC)/product monograph
  • Safety information and post-marketing studies
  • Signal detection in post-marketing products
  • Risk Management Plans (RMPs) and mitigations strategies from post-marketing

CPD Hours: 12

Speakers

Graeme Ladds

Graeme is Director of PharSafer and has over 30 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry, having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals as Head of Drug Safety and Medical Information. Graham has a wealth of experience establishing pharmacovigilance within companies.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gazmq9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Drug Safety
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceuticals
                            
                            
                                Pharmacovigilance
                            
                            
                                Post Marketing Safety
                            

                



        


    

        
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