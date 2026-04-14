2 Day Clinical & Post-Marketing Safety Course: Comprehensive Overview of International Standards and Best Practices in Drug Safety Monitoring (ONLINE EVENT: May 11th - May 12th, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical & Post-Marketing Safety (May 11th - May 12th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This two-day course on provides a comprehensive overview of international standards and best practices in drug safety monitoring.

Day 1 focuses on Clinical Safety, covering pre-clinical safety, ICH E guidelines for safety data capture, adverse event reporting, and risk management strategies in clinical trials. Participants will gain insights into signal detection, investigator brochure requirements, and regulatory obligations across trial phases.

Day 2 shifts to Post-Marketing Safety, addressing ICH E2D standards, post-marketing vigilance, safety information updates, and risk mitigation strategies.

Who Should Attend:

Professionals working within these industries, who want a comprehensive introduction, will benefit from this engaging course:

Clinical

Pharmacovigilance

Regulatory

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Clinical safety - international standards (ICH)

ICH EA individual (serious) adverse event data capture and reporting

Safety information and the Investigator Brochure (IB)

Safety information and the protocol (ICH E6 R3)

Signal detection in clinical trials

Risk Management Plans (RMPs) and mitigation strategies from clinical trials

Day 2

Post-marketing safety - International Standards (ICH)

ICH E2D individual (serious) adverse event data capture and reporting

Safety information and the Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC)/product monograph

Safety information and post-marketing studies

Signal detection in post-marketing products

Risk Management Plans (RMPs) and mitigations strategies from post-marketing

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Graeme Ladds

Graeme is Director of PharSafer and has over 30 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry, having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals as Head of Drug Safety and Medical Information. Graham has a wealth of experience establishing pharmacovigilance within companies.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gazmq9

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