Drafting Effective Pharmaceutical Patents Course: Insights and Practical Solutions, Focusing on the Differences Between European and US Systems (May 11th - May 14th, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting Effective Pharmaceutical Patents (May 11th - May 14th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The area of pharmaceutical patents is highly complex with many pitfalls to be aware of and to know how to mitigate against.

During this training course the expert faculty will take you through the key differences between the European and US systems and how these can impact your patents. They will explore the latest strategies and give you useful insights and practical solutions to your drafting issues. By understanding the importance of aligning your patent and regulatory strategies, you will improve your pharmaceutical claim drafting skills to the best advantage.

The practical claim drafting exercises included in the course will give you an opportunity to get to grips with the information in a safe environment and under the guidance of the expert trainers. They will help embed what you have learnt so that it can be taken back to the workplace and put into practice.

As well as receiving inside knowledge and top tips and advice from the highly experienced speaker, the training course also provides a valuable opportunity to network with others in similar roles from different companies. By attending, you can discuss your challenges with colleagues and our expert faculty and find solutions to your questions.

Key topics covered in this intensive training course include:

Drafting primary patents and secondary patents

Key differences between drafting for Europe versus the US

Claim drafting strategies for antibodies and other biologics

Drafting claims that 'follow the label'

Drafting patent applications with sufficient supporting data - how much is enough?

Aligning your patent strategy with regulatory issues

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specially designed for:

Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Patent agents and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Intro and Basics

Primary Patents

Medical Use Claims

Day 2

Claim Drafting Workshop

Secondary Patents Part 1

Secondary Patents Part 2

Biotech

Day 3

Drafting for maximum flexibility

Data Requirements

Interplay with Regulatory Agencies

Day 4

Subject Matter Eligibility

Cost Strategies

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Amanda Murphy

Dr. Amanda Murphy is a Partner in Finnegan's Washington, DC Office and focuses her practice on strategic client counseling, portfolio management, and patent prosecution for a range of clients, including small startup companies, research foundations, and large biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.



Amanda provides patentability opinions, prepares new patent applications, prosecutes U.S. and foreign applications, and represents appellants before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). She has experience in prosecuting inter partes and ex parte reexamination applications, reissue applications, and patent term extension applications for approved pharmaceuticals, including obtaining supplemental protection certificates in Europe. In addition to her patent counseling and prosecution practice, Amanda also routinely represents petitioners and patent owners in inter partes review (IPR) and post grant review (PGR) proceedings before the PTAB. As part of that practice, Amanda works with experts to develop technical and legal bases for challenging or defending issued patents, and manages the preparation of substantive written submissions. She also provides strategic advice and pre-litigation analysis and prepares freedom-to-operate, enforceability, and infringement opinions.

Maeve OFlynn

Maeve O'Flynn is a European and UK patent attorney with more than a decade of in-house experience, having worked at some of the world's largest multinational corporations in the oil and chemical industries. She has worked for a range of clients, from startups to multinationals, covering diverse technologies such as cosmetics, sustainable chemistry, and catalysis.

Maeve has helped clients develop commercially relevant intellectual property strategies. This includes developing and managing global patent portfolios, provisioning advice regarding trade secrets and defensive publications, and negotiating collaboration and licensing agreements.

Maeve has extensive experience preparing and prosecuting patent applications, from the initial invention harvesting sessions through to achieving allowance. She works with clients to assess and value their patent portfolios, and to develop filing strategies that support their commercial aims. She also represents clients at oral proceedings before the European Patent Office, representing both patentee and opponent.

Victoria Randall

Victoria Randall is a chartered UK patent attorney and a European patent attorney. With a background in biomedical sciences, she works with a diverse portfolio of clients, including global pharmaceuticals and start-up biotechnology companies.

Victoria entered the patent profession in 2009 and joins Finnegan having previously worked for two large UK firms. She has acquired extensive experience in a broad range of life sciences subject matter. Her areas of interest include antibody technologies, antisense therapeutics, blood products, vaccines, gene manipulation, and stem cell culture methods.

Victoria enjoys all aspects of prosecution, including drafting, filing, examination, and grant procedures. She has experience with oppositions and appeals, representing both patentee and opponent at Oral Proceedings before the European Patent Office (EPO). She has managed large, complex portfolios protecting high-value pharmaceuticals. Victoria has experience prosecuting supplementary protection certificates and has been involved in litigation proceedings before the UK High Court.

Victoria has a first-classdegree in Biomedical Sciences from The University of Sheffield and a Ph.D. from University College London. She conducted research at the Institute of Child Health at Great Ormond Street Hospital, where she focused on the genetic interactions underlying two congenital syndromes.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9lg9x

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