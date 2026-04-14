1 Day GDPR Course: Compliance, Hot Topics (Including the New Data (Use and Access) Act) and Focus on Data Subject Access Rights (DSARs) (ONLINE EVENT: May 13, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GDPR: Compliance, Hot Topics (Including the New Data (Use and Access) Act) and Focus on DSARs (May 13, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Navigating GDPR compliance can feel like a minefield - complex rules, evolving guidance and significant risks of costly mistakes.

This intensive training course, led by expert trainer Mark Weston, will cut through the complexity and bring you fully up to date with the latest developments, requirements, and practical solutions.

You will gain a clear understanding of the core principles and obligations under GDPR, from legal bases and individual rights to data breaches and extra-territorial transfers. The training will also cover the impact of non-compliance and provide practical strategies for embedding compliance into everyday business operations.

A special focus is devoted to Data Subject Access Rights (DSARs) - an area that continues to present significant challenges. You will be guided step by step through DSAR handling, including charges, disclosures, time limits and how to resolve post-disclosure problems. Real-world examples and ICO guidance will help you apply these rules with confidence.

This training course is designed to be highly practical, with opportunities to ask questions and discuss your specific challenges. You'll work through real-world scenarios, get your specific questions answered, and gain actionable strategies you can implement immediately. By the end of the training course, you will be equipped with the knowledge and tools to reduce risk, achieve compliance and manage DSARs effectively.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been designed specifically for:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Data protection officers

Compliance managers

Information governance managers and privacy officers

Risk managers

Legal advisers

IT and data management professionals

Board members and business owners

Speakers

Mark Weston

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024.He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.

Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhoein

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