Interactive 2 Day Common Technical Document Training Course: Regulatory and Technical Requirements for CMC Management of Your Full and Generic Application in EU and USA (ONLINE: May 14-15th, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Common Technical Document (May 14th - May 15th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This interactive two-day course will provide you with a clear and comprehensive understanding of the regulatory and technical requirements for CMC management of your full and generic application in major markets of the EU and USA.

Furthermore, the course examines the requirements for global roll-out of the dossier to ROW regions including LATAM, ASEAN, MENA and CIS territories.

You will increase your ability to manage all aspects of development of the CMC applications after two days of intensive lectures, group work and discussion sessions, covering everything you need to know about compiling the chemistry and pharmacy section of your generic dossier.

Skills you will gain include:

Effective compilation of the Common Technical Document (CTD) and critical review of documentation

Quality by design (QbD), critical attributes and developing new product using the CQA pyramid model

Compiling and submitting Module 3 (CTD) of your registration dossier

Identifying the extent of content expected by EU and US regulators

Achieving the quickest turnaround of your submission

Managing the pharmaceutical and quality aspects of your developments and registration dossier in Europe and the US

Ensuring right-first-time development

Meeting the legal framework and guidelines for the CMC/quality part of the dossier and links to GMP

Who Should Attend:

Senior analytical chemists

Formulation chemists

Technical services chemists

Registration staff (all levels)

Quality managers

Quality control directors

R&D project managers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

What is the CTD?

The importance of chemistry/manufacturing and controls (CMC)

Assessment of biologics and why the CMC section for these products is more extensive

A deep-dive in Module 3 - examining the content of all sections

Post-approval maintenance

Day 2

Potential scenario's for Module 3

Basic principles for eCTD authors (incl. focus on global dossier roll-out)

Trends, developments and future outlook

Summary of Module 3 and what should stand out from the Quality Overall Summary (module 2)

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Andrew Willis

Andrew Willis is an independent consultant providing expert advice and training on global regulatory solutions and pharmaceutical development. Previously, he worked for Catalent Pharma Solutions as VP Regulatory Affairs & Consulting Services, where he was head of a team of internal and external regulatory affairs consultants.

He qualified as a Chemist from the University of Glamorgan, after which he furthered his understanding of pharmaceutical development, working as a research chemist with Parke Davis. He had 10 years manufacturing and analytical experience prior to entering regulatory affairs as a Senior Executive Officer with responsibility for submission of European MAAs and project management of development programs.

He has over 30 years' pharmaceutical experience with extensive knowledge in the development and manufacture of sterile, solid oral, inhalation, topical and biotech pharmaceutical products. These experiences have allowed knowledge of many biotech products requirements with experiences of growth hormones and multiple cancer treatments, including development and clinical registration of the first genetically modified live bacterium for such treatment.



He has extensive experience of major European and US regulatory projects, in the clinical and marketing authorisation stages, and has significant experience in coordinating and managing meetings with European and US Health Authorities.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b3qnk

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