Drug Safety Literature Searching Training Course: Master Regulatory Requirements, Search Strategies and Safety Data Interpretation (ONLINE EVENT: May 14th - May 15th, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Literature Searching in Drug Safety (May 14th - May 15th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive two-day course provides an in-depth understanding of literature searching in drug safety, focusing on regulatory requirements, literature search criteria, and the interpretation of safety data from published sources.

Participants will explore best practices for conducting literature searches, identifying relevant safety information, and prioritising articles for review. Practical assessments will enable attendees to apply their knowledge to real-world case studies, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills to effectively manage literature searches in pharmacovigilance.

Who Should Attend:

Professionals working within these industries, who want a comprehensive introduction, will benefit from this engaging course:

Clinical

Pharmacovigilance

Regulatory

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

The regulations concerning literature searchin

The literature search criteria

What literature articles need to be reviewed

Prioritisation of literature articles

Literature article reviews

Day 2

Practical assessment of literature article and ICSRs

Practical assessment of a pre-clinical finding in the literature

Practical assessment of a clinical study

Practical assessment of a study involving the company

Practical assessment of a pharmacoepidemiological study

Speaker

Graeme Ladds

Graeme is Director of PharSafer and has over 30 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry, having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals as Head of Drug Safety and Medical Information. Graham has a wealth of experience establishing pharmacovigilance within companies.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pv1y3f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.