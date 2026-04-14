1 Day Impact of AI on Commercial Contract Drafting Course: Reshaping How Lawyers Draft, Negotiate, Review and Assess Risk Every Day (ONLINE EVENT: May 14, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Impact of AI on Commercial Contract Drafting: Opportunities, Risks and Best Practices (May 14, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the way contracts are drafted, reviewed and managed - bringing both remarkable efficiencies and complex new challenges for legal professionals.

AI is no longer a future concept in contracting - it's already here, reshaping how lawyers draft, negotiate, review and assess risk every day.

For in-house lawyers, it promises real efficiency and reduced reliance on external firms for routine work. But it also raises serious questions about accuracy, accountability and professional responsibility. One of the real benefits of AI is not in replacing lawyers, but in freeing them up to focus on the judgment calls that only lawyers can make.

This practical training course explores how AI is changing the way commercial contracts are drafted, the risks lawyers need to manage and the emerging best practices. The expert trainer gives a lawyer's view of AI drafting: what it can do, where it goes wrong, and how to manage the risks. It explains how to keep control of quality, protect confidentiality and stay on the right side of regulation, while taking advantage of the technology.

The training course combines a balanced mix of theory and explanation, real-world examples and interactive discussion to provide a practical solution to your drafting challenges in this new era.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specially designed for:

In-house counsel and commercial lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Commercial and contract managers

Legal operations and procurement professionals

Compliance officers and risk managers

Everyone involved in digital transformation and the integration of AI into workflows

Key Topics Covered:

How AI is used in contract drafting

How mistakes happen (and high-profile examples)

What contracts should contain to cater for AI

Cost/benefit of using AI in drafting

Where lawyers have gone wrong and best practice checklist

CPD Hours: 3



Speakers

Jimmy Desai

Jimmy Desai is a practising Solicitor with over 29 years' experience in Technology, GDPR, Intellectual Property and Commercial Law. He advises on business-critical transactions for funded start-ups, fast-growth companies and global organisations. Jimmy has an MBA from London Business School, a Postgraduate Diploma in IP Law from the University of Bristol and a Master's degree in Electronic Engineering. He is recommended by Who's Who Legal 2024 (Data) and The Legal 500 2025 (Technology & Internet Law) and is the author of two legal textbooks on IT Outsourcing and Service Level Agreements.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5prcrd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.