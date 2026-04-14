AI in Pharmacovigilance Course: Comprehensive Introduction to the Transformative Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Drug Safety and Monitoring (ONLINE EVENT: May 18, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Pharmacovigilance (May 18, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course will provide a comprehensive introduction to the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on drug safety and monitoring.

This course covers the fundamentals of AI technology, its applications in pharmacovigilance and practical insights into leveraging AI tools for efficient adverse event reporting, signal detection and risk management. Through a mix of theoretical knowledge and practical examples, participants will gain the understanding of available AI solutions in pharmacovigilance practices as well as current regulatory advances.

Who Should Attend:



Who should attend?

Pharmacovigilance specialists

Drug safety officers

Regulatory affairs professionals

Clinical research associates

Medical affairs personnel

Data scientists working in healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to the basics of AI

AI for adverse event detection and reporting

AI in drug discovery and drug repurposing

Ethical considerations and Regulatory landscape

Future trends and innovations

CPD Hours: 3

Speakers

Graeme Ladds

Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 30 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He began his career in 1989 at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, before going on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.

He later founded his consultancy and specialist CRO, PharSafer Associates Ltd, where he has supported companies in establishing pharmacovigilance systems, conducting audits across Europe and the USA, developing SOPs, acting as a QP, and supporting regulatory inspections.

Since 1994, Graeme has also been involved in the monitoring of medical devices, including drug-device combinations, structural devices and electrical medical devices. His experience spans clinical trials and global device vigilance, alongside pharmacovigilance activities across both clinical development and post-marketing phases.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9pk78

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