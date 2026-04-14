Drafting Commercial Contracts for the Pharmaceutical Industry Course: Focus on Intellectual Property, Competition Regulations, and Collaboration Agreements (May 20th - May 21st, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting Commercial Contracts for the Pharmaceutical Industry (May 20th - May 21st, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This unique and highly interactive two-day training course looks at all stages of the contracting process and aims to deliver applied training through a balanced blend of practical learning. The presenters will use a mixture of practical exercises and cases from the pharmaceutical industry to ensure you leave the course with the knowledge and skills to perfect all stages of the contracting process.

In such a highly regulated industry and in these turbulent and uncertain times, understanding the key challenges of negotiating and drafting an effective and watertight contract on an international level are complex topics. They can be difficult for even the most well-equipped in-house lawyer and most often it is not the lawyer in the driving seat.

Commercial managers from all areas of the pharmaceutical industry are leading negotiations and drafting and managing key contracts on a daily basis. It is vital that both legal counsel and commercial executives not only have the key skills and tactics to create a win:win scenario but also the knowledge to ensure any agreement is within current laws and regulations. The alternative is the exposure of the organisation to unnecessary risk and costly disputes.

This training programme will:

Deliver an in-depth examination of intellectual property issues that affect pharmaceutical industry agreements

an in-depth examination of intellectual property issues that affect pharmaceutical industry agreements Focus on competition regulations pertinent to pharmaceutical industry agreements

on competition regulations pertinent to pharmaceutical industry agreements Analyse the commercial and legal issues affecting pharmaceutical industry agreements

the commercial and legal issues affecting pharmaceutical industry agreements Examine collaboration and licensing agreements

Benefits of attending

Update your practical skills when drafting effective licensing and collaboration agreements

your practical skills when drafting effective licensing and collaboration agreements Explore the current issues relating to IP including the Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court

the current issues relating to IP including the Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court Understand the key intellectual property issues affecting pharmaceutical industry agreements

the key intellectual property issues affecting pharmaceutical industry agreements Explore the implications of SPCs for pharmaceutical industry agreements

the implications of SPCs for pharmaceutical industry agreements Learn how to draft contracts to avoid anti-trust infringement

how to draft contracts to avoid anti-trust infringement Familiarise yourself with the key commercial and legal issues that affect pharmaceutical industry agreements

yourself with the key commercial and legal issues that affect pharmaceutical industry agreements Gain knowledge of the key issues in clinical trial agreements, contract manufacturing agreements and co-promotion, co-marketing and distribution agreements, and material transfer agreements

knowledge of the key issues in clinical trial agreements, contract manufacturing agreements and co-promotion, co-marketing and distribution agreements, and material transfer agreements Get to grips with competition law relevant to doing deals in the pharmaceutical industry and best practice tactics to use

Who Should Attend:

Personnel from R&D, clinical, regulatory, commercial, sales and marketing, manufacturing, distribution and purchasing functions, including:

In-house counsel

Commercial and contract managers

Business development managers

Purchasing and procurement personnel

Heads of legal departments

Legal advisers

Patent, IP, trade marks or licensing counsel

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Understanding licensing and collaboration agreements

Workshop: Understanding licensing and collaboration agreements

The Unitary Patent and the UPC One Year On

Third-party IP rights - freedom-to-operate searches and implications for pharmaceutical industry agreements

Supplementary protection certificates (SPCs) - securing the full commercial potential of your product

Understanding and drafting R&D agreements

Day 2

Medicines regulations using regulatory processes to define contractual obligations

Key issues in clinical trials and related agreements

Key issues in contract manufacturing agreements

Key issues in co-promotion, co-marketing and distribution agreements

Key issues in material transfer agreements

Introduction to relevant EU competition law rules

Practical workshop: Current competition law issues

CPD Hours: 12



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yuxu64

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