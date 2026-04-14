Sustainable Product Design for MedTech Engineers and Developers Course: Valuable Insights Into How to Assess Which Strategies Will Work Best for Your Company (ONLINE EVENT: May 7th - May 8th, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Product Design for MedTech Engineers and Developers (May 7th - May 8th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sustainability in medical technology, like in all industries, is no longer optional. It's not a question of "if" but "how."

This engaging and practical course offers an in-depth understanding of the sustainability options available in the medical device sector, the benefits they bring, and the key drivers behind them. You'll gain valuable insights into how to assess which strategies will work best for your company, along with actionable guidance on how to successfully implement meaningful change.

Who Should Attend:

Medical industry leaders

Sustainability leaders

Product owners

Manufacturing managers

Design heads

Business development managers

Anyone interested in sustainable design and manufacture

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Background

Introduction and definitions

Industry moves and drivers behind these (including recent shifts in emphasis and strategy)

Leading strategies and how these are working

Review of overall process

Strategies for moving forward

Stakeholders in sustainable design and manufacture

Options for sustainable design and manufacture - and how to chose

Risks versus benefits

Understanding the synergy between design, manufacture and remanufacture

Day 2

Appetite for change

Understanding the benefits

Sharing the vision and getting commitment/support

Understanding risk

Planning phased implementation

Feasibility analysis

Where to start - design, manufacture, remanufacture or all three?

How to "do" sustainable design

How to implement a recovery and remanufacturing loop

What are the evolving technologies and strategies that can help?

What external forces exist and how do we address them?

Where to find support and how to keep the regulators happy

Starting small and working up

Scaling up, managing expectations and finding the optimum rate of change

Making the financial case - how does sustainability pay for itself?

Regulatory and standards

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Cormac O'Prey

Cormac O'Prey is Principal and Director in the Kestrel Consultancy Group.

He has experience in effective Business Development, Project Management and Product Development, with proven innovation capability. As part of the Kestrel Consultancy Group Ltd., he works on technology and product development projects with a range of UK-based and multi-national client companies.

In his role as a BSi BS8887 committee member and project lead on the sustainable medical devices subcommittee, he contributes to steering

international standards and best practice on design for manufacture, assembly, disassembly and end of life - vital for developing our capacity to respond to the demands of circular / spiral economy and optimise our resources in an increasingly unstable world!

His specialist capabilities include: Development of strategic partnerships with multiple international organisations including customers, manufacturers, users, financiers, and regulatory bodies; Product development in diverse industrial sectors including Smart Grid and Smart Metering, Medical Devices, Industrial, Consumer and other industries including project management, risk analysis, technical review, etc.

He has a special interest in technology transfer and innovation with a focus on sustainable design and manufacture, and lectures at ARU Cambridge in Global Business Environment and International Strategy, and Engineering Design.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9to4j

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