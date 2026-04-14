Eurasian Union, Russia and the CIS Medical Device Regulations Course: Focus on Practical Aspects to Assist in Developing Your Regulatory Strategy for Product Approval (June 30, 2026 - July 1, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Regulation in the Eurasian Union, Russia and the CIS (June 30, 2026 and July 1, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course provides a comprehensive overview of medical device regulatory affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union. This interactive course will cover the regulatory requirements within these regions, focusing on practical aspects to assist in developing your regulatory strategy for product approval. The presentations will also give practical hints on the regulatory and registration process where possible.

Who Should Attend:

Personnel working in medical device regulatory affairs in this region

Anyone who is considering marketing a medical device in this region

Those interested in an update on recent developments

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Russia and CIS - Regional Regulatory Overview

Eurasian Regulations for Medical Devices

Registration of MDs in Russia

Day 2

Registration of MDs in Russia

Common regional requirements in CIS

Registration of MDs in other CIS countries

Workshop - CIS Regional Regulatory Strategy

CPD Hours: 12

Speakers

Anna Harrington-Morozova

Anna Harrington-Morozova is a regulatory, drug development and external relations professional with over 20 years' experience gained working in a Regulatory Authority, academia and industry. Anna graduated in Russia as a pharmacist.

After working in the Russian Ministry of Health and the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Moscow Medical University, she held regulatory and external relation positions in the pharmaceutical industry and CROs in Russia and the UK, including senior regulatory affairs posts in GSK,EISAI, ICON and PRA.

Anna currently acts a a Scientific and Reguatory director at Regem Consulting Ltd - a consultancy which focuses on drug development, global regulatory advice, professional trainings and flexible resourcing solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries in emerging markets.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4auxv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.