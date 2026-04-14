2 Day Virtual Protein Engineering for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Course: Understand How to Advance Therapeutic Development and Industrial Applications (ONLINE EVENT: July 7th - July 8th, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Engineering for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology (July 7th - July 8th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Enhance your knowledge in protein engineering to understand how to advance therapeutic development and industrial applications.

Protein-based therapeutics have significantly advanced and created new paradigms in disease treatment. Half of the top ten selling drugs in 2023 are protein-based therapeutics.

Protein engineering, a field perfected by nature over billions of years, can now be replicated and customised in the laboratory within weeks. This course aims to equip professionals with the skills to develop more valuable and better-featured proteins, particularly enzymes, for a wide range of pharmaceutical applications.

By understanding and applying the latest advancements in molecular biology, protein chemistry, enzymology, and structural chemistry, attendees will be able to create practical solutions that meet the needs of the pharmaceutical sector. The significance and timelessness of this training are underscored by the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, awarded for groundbreaking work in protein engineering, highlighting its growing importance and potential to revolutionise various industries.

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for professionals with a foundational understanding of biochemistry and molecular biology, seeking to deepen their knowledge and understanding in protein engineering, including:

Biotechnology professionals

Regulatory affairs professionals

Pharmaceutical development specialists

Quality assurance and control officers

Clinical researchers

Process development engineers

Project managers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to protein engineering

Techniques and tools in genetic engineering

Pharmaceutical applications of protein engineering

Production of biopharmaceuticals

Day 2

Ethical and regulatory considerations

Advances in protein engineering for pharmaceuticals

Challenges in protein engineering for pharmaceuticals

Case studies and examples

Engineering modern drugs and targeted cancer therapy

Engineering of superantigens for targeted cancer therapy

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Sayed Goda

Sayed K Goda, a biochemistry and drug discovery professor, has a robust academic background. He earned a BSc in Chemistry and an MSc in organic chemistry from Cairo University, Egypt. He then pursued a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Southampton, UK. Recognising the pivotal role of technology management in his field, he obtained an MBA in technology management from the Open University, UK, in 2000. His diverse educational background equips him with a unique perspective and a broad range of skills, making him a valuable asset in the field of biochemistry and drug discovery.

After completing his PhD, Sayed embarked on a leadership journey at the Porton Down establishment in Salisbury, UK, where he served for fourteen years as a senior scientist and a team leader. During that time, he led commercial and medically sensitive research. He employed protein engineering to produce novel commercially and medically important proteins.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/un33s0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.