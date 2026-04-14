United Kingdom GDPR Case Law Update Course: Data Breaches, Cybersecurity Failures, Damages for Distress, Jurisdiction and Territorial Scope (ONLINE EVENT: July 17, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK GDPR Case Law 2025 Update: Key Data Protection Decisions and Practical Impact (July 17, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Data protection law continues to evolve rapidly, driven by judicial interpretation as much as legislative change. Courts in the UK, EU and other common law jurisdictions are increasingly shaping how the UK GDPR and related privacy frameworks operate in practice, with significant implications for organisations that collect, use or manage personal data.

This focused training course reviews the most important data law cases decided in 2025, analysing what the courts have said about data breaches, cybersecurity failures, damages for distress, jurisdiction and territorial scope, the definition of personal data, data subject rights, and platform liability. Drawing on both UK and international decisions, the training highlights emerging trends and areas of heightened enforcement and litigation risk.

Rather than a theoretical review, the training course translates complex judgments into clear, practical insights. Attendees will gain a structured understanding of how recent case law affects compliance obligations, risk exposure and decision-making, and what organisations should be doing differently in response to these developments.

Who Should Attend:

This training course is suitable for anyone who works with, manages, or is responsible for personal data, including:

In-house lawyers

Heads of legal and their teams

Data Protection Officers (DPOs)

Compliance and risk managers

Contract and commercial managers

Privacy professionals and information governance specialists

HR, IT and operational professionals handling personal data

Consultants and advisers in professional services firms

The content is also suitable for anyone with an interest in or being subject to the UK GDPR.

Key Topics Covered:

Data Breaches, Security Failures & Remedies

Damages, Distress & Privacy as a Standalone Harm

Jurisdiction, Territorial Scope & Extraterritorial Reach

Definition of Personal Data & Data Subject Rights

Platform Liability, Controllers & Joint Controllers

CPD Hours: 1



Speakers

Mark Weston

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024.He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.

Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwc0mg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.