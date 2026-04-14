Modern Agile Leadership for Pharma and Biopharma Professionals: Adapting to a Changing Workplace - Practical Leadership Techniques to Maximise Team Performance (ONLINE EVENT: May 11th-12th, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modern Agile Leadership for Pharma and Biopharma Professionals: Adapting to a Changing Workplace (May 11th - May 12th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pharmaceutical, biopharma, medical device, and animal health industries are evolving faster than ever, with increasing complexity and competition.

In the past, technical expertise alone was enough to build a successful career. Today, professionals must develop strong leadership skills to thrive in their current roles, drive innovation, and advance within their organisations.

Employers are looking for leaders who can motivate teams, navigate change, and drive strategic success - whether managing staff, departments, projects, or entire organisations. Effective leadership is not an innate talent but a skill that can be learned and mastered.

This comprehensive two-day course provides a deep dive into what makes an exceptional leader in the pharmaceutical industry and how to apply practical leadership techniques to maximise team performance. Through pharmaceutical-specific case studies, interactive discussions, and real-world applications, you'll gain the confidence and capability to lead with impact.

By the end of this course, you'll be equipped with proven leadership strategies that you can immediately apply in your workplace to enhance your influence, drive results, and accelerate your career.

Who Should Attend:

This course, designed specifically for the pharmaceutical, biopharma, medical device and animal health industries, will be relevant for existing leaders/managers who wish to enhance leadership skills to a higher level, as well as those new to or aspiring to a leadership/management role including:

Team leaders, project leaders and managers

Heads of departments

Managers who have received little or no formal leadership training and who need to enhance their skills

Anyone who wants to develop leadership skills to achieve greater success

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Understanding leadership

Developing leadership style including strategic skills

Leading and developing a pharma team, department or organisation

Day 2

Leading successful change in pharma

Enhancing communication

Dealing with conflict, poor performance and problems

Motivating the team

Action planning

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Laura Brown

Dr Laura Brown BSc, PhD, MBA is a management and training consultant in the pharma industry. She has extensive management and leadership experience, having held senior positions with GSK, Hoechst Marion Roussel, MDS, and GCRP, and also has a degree in psychology. Since completing her MBA, Laura has co-authored several books on management including The Ultimate Book of Business Skills, Strategic Project Management, Demystifying Strategic Thinking, Developing the Individual and Project Management for the Pharmaceutical Industry. Laura has facilitated on an MBA leadership skills programme and lectured on an executive MBA course at Cranfield School of Management, one of Europe's leading business schools.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv620q

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