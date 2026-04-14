Digital Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) Course: The Key To Realising Pharma 4.0 - The Future of Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing (ONLNE EVENT: June 23, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital CMC: The Key To Realising Pharma 4.0 (June 23, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pharmaceutical and biotech industries are under increasing pressure to enhance operational efficiency, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and accelerate time-to-market while maintaining product quality.

These demands, coupled with the complexities of global supply chains and the need for seamless collaboration across diverse teams, highlight the critical role of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) in ensuring success. However, traditional CMC processes often become bottlenecks, impeding progress due to their reliance on manual workflows, siloed data, and outdated systems. Digital CMC offers a transformative solution, leveraging digital tools, data analytics, and integrated platforms to reimagine CMC processes.

This course introduces participants to the concept of Digital CMC within the broader context of Pharma 4.0, a vision for the future of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing that emphasises agility, automation, and data-driven decision-making.

Through this interactive session, participants will explore the industry forces driving the shift toward digital transformation, understand the specific challenges Digital CMC addresses, and learn about its operational and regulatory advantages. The course will also provide actionable insights through case studies from global pharma and biotech companies that have successfully implemented Digital CMC solutions, demonstrating their impact on product lifecycle management and regulatory compliance.

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for personnel in these departments:

MS&T

Process development

Technical operations

CMC

R&D

Quality assurance

Manufacturing

Supply chain

Business IT professionals (R&D IT and manufacturing IT etc.)

More broadly, any professionals working in a digital capacity within any of the aforementioned domains within a pharmaceutical/biotechnology organisation. This course is suitable for all levels (scientists, managers, and senior leadership).

Key Topics Covered:

Industry forces pressuring pharmaceutical and biotech companies to increase operational efficiency

Recognising the CMC bottleneck

Digital CMC represents a novel solution

Leveraging digital CMC to drive operational & regulatory efficiencies

Demonstrating digital CMC via cloud-based software platform

Real world use cases of digital CMC

CPD Hours: 6

Speakers

Lewis Shipp

Lewis Shipp is a published pharmaceutical scientist and a recognised expert in drug development & manufacturing across a range of therapeutic modalities. Lewis currently works at the intersection of science & technology as a Digital CMC Specialist at QbDVision, helping organisations both large & small leverage digital technology to accelerate the delivery of therapies to patients.

Additionally, Lewis has contributed to ISPE's Pharma 4.0 Special Interest Group & BioPhorum's Technology Strategy Forum as an SME in the application of digital technology to solve business process challenges within the pharmaceutical industry. Lewis has also given several presentations at internationally recognised conferences on varying topics pertaining to digitally-enabled drug development and manufacturing.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1qpvt

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