Intco Medical Earns EcoVadis “COMMITTED” Badge for Second Consecutive Year

ZIBO, China, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intco Medical announced that it has received the EcoVadis “COMMITTED” badge for the second consecutive year in the latest corporate social responsibility assessment. The recognition reflects the company’s continued progress across environmental management, labor and human rights, business ethics, and sustainable procurement.





EcoVadis is a global sustainability ratings provider covering more than 130,000 companies across 180 countries and over 220 industries. Its assessment framework evaluates companies across four core areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, and is widely referenced in global supply chain ESG evaluations.

Founded in 1993, Intco Medical is a global manufacturer of medical consumables. The company’s core product, non-latex disposable gloves, has reached an annual production capacity of 87 billion units, serving major healthcare markets worldwide. In parallel with expanding large-scale manufacturing capacity, Intco Medical has integrated ESG management into its global operations, strengthening governance structures and supply chain responsibility frameworks to enhance stability and compliance across international markets.

On the environmental front, the company continues to advance energy efficiency improvements and resource recycling initiatives, while expanding renewable energy projects. Its Anhui wind power project for self-consumption has been connected to the grid. According to feasibility study estimates, the project is expected to save approximately 6,246.5 tons of standard coal annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 17,154.5 tons, alongside reductions in sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions. In addition, the company’s disposable nitrile and PVC gloves have obtained Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) certification and product carbon footprint certification.





In labor and human rights management, Intco Medical implements internationally recognized labor standards, strengthens occupational health and safety systems, and continues to enhance employee development and training programs.

In business ethics and sustainable procurement, the company has established comprehensive internal control and compliance systems and has completed supplier sustainability audits, embedding ESG requirements into supply chain management processes to improve transparency and risk management capabilities.

To date, the company’s cumulative charitable contributions have totaled nearly RMB 80 million.

Intco Medical stated that receiving the EcoVadis “COMMITTED” badge for two consecutive years supports its ongoing efforts to strengthen sustainable management capabilities within the global healthcare supply chain. The company will continue optimizing the balance between large-scale manufacturing and green operations to enhance its long-term competitiveness in international markets.

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