EZVIZ takes the lead with its full-range robotic vacuum cleaners at Interclean 2026, expanding hassle-free solutions from homes to businesses and forging a new path to all-scenario smart cleaning

HOOFDDORP, The Netherlands, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ, a world-leading smart home brand known for its smart security innovations, is reaffirming its technological strength and potentials driven by EZVIZ AI, bringing its full range of new smart cleaning robots to a global stage at Interclean Amsterdam 2026. Featuring its latest EZVIZ Stella home robot series and the commercial cleaning robots BX50 and BS1 at booth 08.406, the company made a strong statement to its unique competitive edge in the AI era by bridging cutting-edge world models with true life scenarios for both individual and business users.

“Two directions emerged among the innovation booming in robot cleaning: deep cleaning without dead-corner and automatic cleaning without manual intervention,” said Sylvia Zhu, product manager of EZVIZ’s Stella home robot series. “With a variety of self-patented technologies aimed at dry-wet complicated cleaning scenarios, as well as an AI-powered Visual and AI agent for navigation and intuitive interaction, we believed, at EZVIZ, we had the future in our hands.”





Over the past year, EZVIZ has been moving fast in robot innovations supported by real user voices and universal demands. The next-generation EZVIZ Stella robot series was first unveiled in April at AWE 2026, China’s biggest events of consumer electronics, following EZVIZ’s announcement of “Global Pioneer of AI Robot Vacuum Cleaners with BiCore HotSteam Wash” certification given by Shangpuzixun. EZVIZ has also won numerous awards for its aesthetic robot design and smooth user experience, including the Red Dot Design Award, German Innovation Award, European Green Award and more.

“Redefining home cleaning, the EZVIZ Stella Robots are exemplar products of EZVIZ’s unique strengthens,” said Sylvia, “equipped with the on-device EZVIZ Stella World Model for empowering Stella models with Auto-vision 3.0 and expanded AI applications.” It enables robotic vacuum cleaners to achieve micro-level navigation, proactively plan task routines, and automatically adapt optimized cleaning modes to different environments. Furthermore, tackling real-life headache of stinky machines with dry-wet mixed debris, and hard-to-remove stains, they unprecedentedly introduced EZVIZ’s self-developed BiCore Suction system and HotSteam Wash technology to maximize cleaning efficiency.

“The company’s strong R&D development capacity and market understanding also paved its road into the commercial application scenarios,” said Sylvia, “landing in over 7 types of buildings and facilities like canteens, banks, offices, factories and exhibition halls with successful application cases.” The star models, BS1 and BX50, feature the multi-vision computing system ezMultiVCS++, enabling them to handle diverse scenarios ranging from small convenience shops and office buildings to large factories. Specific feature information will be announced at the product launch. Please visit ezviz.com for more details.

Charlene Li; lixiaolan15@ezviz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/030334ff-62ba-44e4-bfef-b6642ddd6ae7