2 Day Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English Workshop (ONLINE EVENT: May 11th - May 12th, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English (May 11th - May 12th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most international agreements are drafted in the English language, irrespective of the nationality of the contracting parties. Language errors in the text and unclear and in concise phrasing cause confusion and can ultimately lead to a dispute if they go unnoticed at the contract drafting stage.

Under the careful guidance of the expert trainer, this training course will ensure you gain a comprehensive understanding of the common pitfalls to be aware of. This highly-practical, intensive two-day course will make sure you're up to date with the key areas of risk and have a full understanding of the latest drafting techniques in English.

This workshop style training course has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the course the expert trainer will use a balanced mix of theory, exercises and discussion alongside sample clauses and case studies to help embed the learning.

There will also be plenty of time during the training course to ask your questions and get clarity on contract drafting issues, legal writing technicalities and specific clauses. By enhancing your skills and knowledge you will ensure you protect your organisation against unnecessary risk and be successful in your role.

Who Should Attend:

This training course is relevant whether you work in private practice, in-house or for an institution. The course will enable you to be more effective in oral and written communication and contract drafting, as well as improve your listening and reading skills.

Lawyers working in industry and government

Lawyers in banks and financial institutions

Lawyers in private practice

Lawyers and corporate executives involved in the drafting of contracts in English

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Guidelines to clear drafting: Part 1

Redrafting exercises: Part 1

Guidelines to clear drafting: Part 2

Redrafting exercises: Part 2

Legal vocabulary

Legal vocabulary exercises

Review of the language of legal correspondence

Legal correspondence exercise

Day 2

Reviewing the guidelines to clear drafting covered in day one - practical exercise

Grammar

Ambiguity exercises

Review of the structure and contents of contracts practical exercise

Advanced contract drafting practical exercise: Part 1

Advanced contract drafting practical exercise: Part 2

Course review and final questions

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Alan Simmons

Alan Simmons LLB (Hons) in Law with French , LLM in International Human Rights Law, RSA CETEFLA. Alan is a highly experienced trainer of legal English who has been working with international lawyers across the globe for nearly 30 years. He shares his expertise by delivering legal and business skills and language training to lawyers, other professionals and businesspeople to enhance their skills at drafting concise and watertight contract clauses in the English language.

He qualified as a solicitor in England having studied law in the UK, Strasbourg and the European University Institute in Florence and then went on to train as a solicitor in an international law firm. He spent some years practising commercial law in law firms in London in the areas of corporate law, construction law, employment law, intellectual property, advertising and media law.

He has used his skills and experience to successfully train legal staff from junior counsel to judges in all elements of international commercial law across the world. Alan is a dynamic trainer and applies a highly interactive style to ensure complete understanding and an enjoyable learning experience.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igifwx

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