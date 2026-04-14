Conflict Management for Pharmaceutical Executives Course: Vital Strategies and Tools to Identify, Address, and Resolve Workplace Issues (ONLINE EVENT: July 13th - July 16th, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conflict Management for Pharmaceutical Executives (July 13th - July 16th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Effective conflict management is essential for pharmaceutical executives to navigate the complexities of a dynamic, globalised industry. This four-module webinar equips participants with vital strategies and tools to identify, address, and resolve workplace conflicts.

Key topics include understanding the roots and types of conflict, developing communication strategies, managing diverse relationships, and employing the innovative Seven Lens Toolkit for decision-making and problem-solving. Participants will gain practical experience through workshops, case studies, and role-play exercises. The course concludes with a personalised conflict management profile and a tailored development plan.

The webinar will be delivered over four half days to suit the time frames of individuals in the UK, Europe, East Coast United States and Canada. After the webinar, participants will be offered an opportunity to attend a 45-minute confidential coaching session with the course tutor where they will be able to share and discuss their PDP (Personal Development Plan).

Who Should Attend:

This course will be beneficial to anyone in an executive position at a pharmaceutical company.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction

Exploring and categorising the different types of conflict

Day 2

The 'Seven Lens Toolkit' for managing conflict

Day 3

Communication

Day 4

Practical workshops with case studies and role play

Conclusion

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Robert Hersowitz

Robert Hersowitz has established an international reputation as a management and management development consultant. He has spent the past thirty years designing and delivering programmes and workshops to a wide variety of organisations in Europe, the USA, the Middle East and Africa. His expertise is broadly based, working with middle and senior management in the private and public sector. He has trained and coached over 30,000 managers and executives.



Other assignments include long-standing projects with clients in the airports, industrial gases, information technology, financial services, pharmaceutical industries, govt., military and voluntary sectors.



He is a regular contributor to conferences as a keynote speaker and seminar leader both in the UK and abroad. He has written and published several articles and has contributed to a number of books on themes of Human Resource Development, Virtual Teams and Self Managing Teams for Prentice Hall and HRD Associates

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hwmd9

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