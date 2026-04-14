Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Course: Examination of EU Regulation (2019/6) on Veterinary Medicinal Products, with Veterinary Good Pharmacovigilance Practices (ONLINE: May 11th-12th 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance (May 11th - May 12th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This two-day course offers a thorough examination of EU Regulation (2019/6) on Veterinary Medicinal Products, alongside Veterinary Good Pharmacovigilance Practices (VGVP). In addition, we will explore the implications of The Veterinary Medicines (Amendment etc.) Regulations 2024.

Designed for professionals seeking both clarity and applicability, the course features interactive sessions where delegates can engage directly with our experienced trainer. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss current challenges, share insights, and gain practical guidance to apply in their day-to-day work.

Who Should Attend:

This course will be beneficial to those who have some experience of veterinary pharmacovigilance and is a good follow-on course from the Introduction to Veterinary Pharmacovigilance, which is also run by Management Forum.

Adverse event monitoring and drug safety officers, including QPPVs and deputy QPPVs, together with personnel from regulatory affairs and registration departments, will find this event useful.

The course can be used as part of the training to become a QPPV or deputy QPPV.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

The PSMF

PSMF Appendices

PV training

Product safety reviews

Company core safety information

Compliance and PV

PV reporting in licensing/distribution agreements

Day 2

Signal detection requirements - EU & VMD

EV Vet DWH demo

Signal detection/benefit-risk and risk management

Audits and inspections: are you ready?

Risk management dealing with an alert

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Declan O'Rourke

Declan O'Rourke has over 20 years' experience in industry where he has held technical, marketing, product development, clinical development, production and pharmacovigilance roles.

He is a veterinary surgeon, holds a Diploma in Marketing, a Master of Business Administration and a Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. He now directs Ortec PV Consultancy Ireland specialising in pharmacovigilance and represented IFAH-EU in the VICH Working Group on pharmacovigilance.

He is Honorary Associate Professor in Veterinary Pharmaceutical Development at Nottingham Veterinary School and Past President of British Cattle Veterinary Association.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otvzhp

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