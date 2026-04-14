1 Day Collaborative IP Management Training Course: Bridging In-House and Outside IP Counsel Practices (ONLINE EVENT: May 14, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative IP Management: Bridging In-House and Outside IP Counsel Practices (May 14, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This intensive one-day training course has been designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of collaborative IP management practices. By attending this course, participants will be better equipped to navigate the complexities of IP management and create more powerful collaborations with external IP counsel to achieve their goals.

The training course covers essential topics such as the evolution of IP management, the dynamics between in-house and external IP counsel and practitioners, and the integration of technology in collaborative IP management.

Key topics covered include:

The evolution of IP management practices : understanding the transition from traditional to collaborative IP management, and the importance of this shift for businesses today.

: understanding the transition from traditional to collaborative IP management, and the importance of this shift for businesses today. Management of external IP counsel by in-house IP counsel, and vice versa : exploring effective strategies for outsourcing, tendering processes and effective collaboration.

: exploring effective strategies for outsourcing, tendering processes and effective collaboration. Leveraging technology for collaborative IP management: using IP tools and platforms for enabling collaboration and streamlining IP operations

The expert trainers will share their wealth of knowledge and experience to bring this subject to life and to give you the tools to succeed. There will also be time during the course for you to ask your specific questions.

Who Should Attend: This training course has been specially designed for

Chief IP officers/Heads of IP

Patent directors and managers

Patent lawyers - in-house and private practice

Patent agents, engineers, searchers and trainees

IP strategists

IP risk managers

IP litigation attorneys

IP lawyers

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to collaborative IP management

Management of outside IP counsel by in-house IP counsel: Part 1

Management of outside IP counsel by in-house IP counsel: Part 2

Management of in-house IP counsel by external IP counsel

Leveraging technology for collaborative IP management

Summary and final questions

CPD Hours: 6

Speakers

Simone Frattasi

Simone Frattasi is a European Patent Attorney and a Telecom Engineer with a Diploma in IP Business Administration from CEIPI/University of Strasbourg and a PhD in Wireless, Mobile Communications. He is currently serving as the Head of Global IP at MAERSK, which, under his lead, won the Gold Award for 'Best IP Department Nordics' by Leaders League in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Prior to this role, he was the Head of the Patent Department at Sony Mobile Communications in Sweden.

His expertise also includes working as a Patent Attorney at two Danish IP consultancy firms. In addition to his professional achievements, Simone has been an entrepreneur, having co-founded and served as CTO and COO for two start-up companies. Notably, he has represented Sweden in the ISO standard 'Innovation Management System, Guidelines for IP Management'.

Moreover, he is the main author of the book: 'Patent Portfolio Management: A Practical Guide' (Edward Elgar Publishing, 2023). He received the recognitions as one of AIM Strategy 300: The World's Leading IP Strategists of 2024, Finance Monthly's IP Adviser of 2023 in Denmark, Managing IP's Top Twelve Europe's In-House IP Leaders of 2023 and 2024, and Managing IP's Corporate IP Star in 2022 and 2023.

Anders Isaksson

Anders Isaksson, is a European Patent Attorney and a European Design Attorney at AWA. He works mainly within the fields of medical devices, electronics and software. He has particular experience in the areas of MedTech, packaging, sportswear and imaging.

Anders has worked with all aspects of patent prosecution including national, European, US and Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) as well as prosecuted world-wide patent portfolios for single inventors to large companies. He also deals with designs and has some experience of trade secrets and other IPR's.

Anders has previous experience as a patent consultant in private practice from his former employments in Sweden and Denmark as well as running his own boutique firm. Anders has also worked as a software and hardware engineer at a startup in Lund as well as a technical consultant.

For a couple of years he also worked for one of AWA's clients from the packaging industry at their Lund and Modena sites. He gained extensive experience in patent portfolio management, application drafting and prosecution, patent due diligence work, reviewing IP agreements and infringement analyses.

Anders has a Master of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering as well as in Electrical Engineering. His in-house experience combined with his diverse background provides him with a unique ability to understand a client's commercial needs and adapts the intellectual property needs accordingly.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gmju8

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