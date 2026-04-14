Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and 'One Health' Framework Course: Current Challenges, Regulatory Frontiers and Future Solutions (ONLINE EVENT: June 10, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and 'One Health': Current Challenges, Regulatory Frontiers and Future Solutions (June 10, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has emerged as a daunting global challenge, threatening to undermine decades of medical advancements.

It occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial drugs, rendering treatments ineffective. This phenomenon jeopardises our ability to treat infections, leading to longer illnesses, increased mortality, and soaring healthcare costs. AMR's impact extends beyond human health; it affects veterinary medicine, agriculture, and the environment, creating a complex, interconnected 'One Health' crisis.

This comprehensive course delves into the intricacies of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through the lens of the 'One Health' framework. Participants will gain insight into the regulatory landscapes governing AMR, understand the multifaceted challenges posed by AMR across different sectors, and explore innovative solutions, including alternatives to antibiotics like microbiome-derived antimicrobials and policy approaches. The course is designed to foster a holistic understanding of how human, animal, and environmental health are interconnected in the fight against AMR.

Who Should Attend:

Pharmaceutical, biopharma and biotech professionals working in drug development, especially in antibiotics and AMR-related products

Professionals involved in creating or implementing health and safety regulations

Those working in animal health and interested in the impact of AMR on veterinary medicine

Individuals focused on the environmental aspects of AMR

Those studying AMR, 'One Health', or related fields

Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other medical staff interested in AMR management

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to AMR, 'One Health' and antibiotic resistance

Current regulatory landscape of AMR

Cross-sector challenges and strategic approaches

Emerging alternatives to antibiotics, case studies and practical solutions

Discussing case studies in communities that can be used to decrease AMR

Creative solutions and approaches to tackling AMR

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers





Linda Oyama

Linda Oyama is a microbiologist and lecturer at the School of Biological Sciences and Institute for Global Food Security, Queen's University Belfast, with a first-class Microbiology degree and a PhD in Biological Sciences.

Linda's research interests centre on understanding antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in microbiomes from a 'One Health; perspective through surveillance and epidemiological studies using meta-omics approaches. She aims to tackle AMR through the discovery and development of novel treatment options for various clinical and veterinary multidrug resistant (MDR) infections.

Linda is a pioneer and executive group member of the UK Young Academy. She leads the AMR Hub at QUB and the Futures AMR Network (FAN), a UKRI funded 'Transdisciplinary Network to Tackle Antimicrobial Resistance' across human and livestock systems, whose vision is to harness young talent for innovation in tackling the AMR challenge with the support of world- leading AMR experts. She has an infectious, positive personality and a passion for the support and development of others, being always ready to help.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0kra3

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