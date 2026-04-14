Pharma and Healthcare Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and Critical Thinking Course: a Systematic End-to-end Process for Analysing Problems and Decision Making (ONLINE EVENT: May 18, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Root Cause Analysis and Critical Thinking (May 18, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This one-day course introduces delegates to different RCA and critical thinking problem-solving tools and techniques which are then applied throughout a series of highly interactive and practical exercises putting these theories into practice to apply a systematic end-to-end process for analysing problems and decision making.

Course overview

Root Cause Analysis (RCA) is the process of discovering the root causes of problems to identify solutions. When used with critical thinking, the ability to think clearly and rationally, understanding the logical connection between ideas this provides a highly effective method for identifying the source of faults, failures, decision making, and undesired outcomes for processes. This approach is extremely effective when used by the pharmaceutical and associated healthcare industries to solve problems. In addition, RCA procedures with the application of critical thinking are an increasing focus by regulatory inspectors.

Often organisations waste a great amount of time and money in fixing the symptoms of a problem, rather than the problem itself. Using Critical thinking applied to RCA will enable you to solve problems far quicker, and much more effectively.

Who Should Attend:

Anyone working in the pharmaceutical, biopharma, medical device and veterinary industries who wants to maximise RCA and critical thinking skills, particularly applied to problem solving and decision making including the following:

Managers responsible for process and quality improvements

Professionals working in R&D and production

Quality managers, internal and external auditors, inspectors

Line managers and supervisors

Anyone involved in managing customer and/or supplier/CMOs, CRO relationships

Problem solving team members and leaders

Product or process designers

Operational and production professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Background and defining RCA and critical thinking

Steps in RCA and applying critical thinking

Preventive and mitigating problems

Diagnosing RCA

RCA methodologies

Critical thinking

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Laura Brown

Dr Laura Brown is a QA and training consultant in the pharmaceutical industry. She has also worked as an Associate Facilitator at Cranfield School of Management. She has worked in senior management roles for companies including Wellcome, Hoechst Marion Roussel, Good Clinical Research Practices and Phoenix International where she gained extensive experience of problem solving and decision-making using RCA and critical thinking skills.

Since completing her MBA Laura has co-authored several books on management including: Strategic Thinking (Be Your Own Strategy Consultant - Demystifying) Strategic Thinking), Developing the Individual, The Ultimate Book of Business Skills and Project Management for the Pharmaceutical Industry.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1yxqf

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