Bitget Wallet Adds Staking to Cross-Chain BGB

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app with over 90 million users, has launched a fixed-rate staking product for BGB, offering a 5% annual percentage yield (APY) over a 90-day lock-up period. The product is designed for the CCIP-based version of BGB, allowing users to put a cross-chain asset to work through staking.

As crypto activity spreads across multiple blockchains, moving assets between networks has remained complex and fragmented. BGB's recent upgrade using Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) on the Morph network introduces a unified standard for how the token moves across chains, making it more consistent and reliable to use. Instead of dealing with fragmented liquidity and multiple token versions, users can treat BGB as a single asset that works across ecosystems. Bitget Wallet's staking product builds on this foundation, allowing users to put their BGB to work within a more seamless multi-chain environment.

The staking product offers fixed returns with daily reward distribution and a defined 90-day term, giving users a straightforward way to earn yield without active trading. The initial pool is capped at 2 million BGB and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. By combining standardized cross-chain infrastructure with a simple earning product, Bitget Wallet is lowering the barrier for users to actually use their assets.

"Interoperability only matters if users can actually use their assets easily," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "With BGB now standardized across chains, we're starting to see how it can support real financial use cases. Staking is a simple first step in making that accessible to everyday users." Bitget Wallet plans to continue expanding its earn features while integrating trading, payments, and asset management into a single platform, with the goal of making onchain finance easier to use in everyday scenarios.

Users can visit the Bitget Wallet blog for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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