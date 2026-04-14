BIGG Digital Assets to Meet with Institutional and Enterprise Partners at Six Industry Conferences This Spring

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , today announced that it will be participating in six major industry conferences over the next 60 days, spanning Bitcoin, crypto infrastructure, fintech, and global technology.

The Company's leadership and sales & trading team will be available to meet with potential enterprise clients, institutional partners, and investors across all events. Topics available for discussion include corporate onboarding, institutional crypto solutions, Crypto as a Service (CaaS) infrastructure, and more.

"With over $1 billion in trading volume on Netcoins in 2025 and a growing suite of institutional and CaaS capabilities, we're entering these conversations from a position of real strength. The next 60 days represent a significant opportunity to accelerate our enterprise pipeline and put BIGG in front of the right partners at the right time,” said Fraser Matthews, CEO, BIGG Digital Assets.

Conference Schedule

BIGG and its subsidiaries sit at the intersection of regulated crypto trading, blockchain intelligence, and digital payments infrastructure — positioning the Company as a uniquely differentiated partner for enterprises and financial institutions seeking compliant, battle-tested crypto capabilities. At these events, the Company will be showcasing its Netcoins trading platform, its Crypto as a Service API infrastructure, and its broader vision for global payments and stablecoin rails.

To book a meeting with the BIGG team at any of these events, please contact: sales@netcoins.com

To view a list of Global Crypto Conferences, please visit: https://www.netcoins.com/the-best-crypto-conferences-events-of-2026

On Behalf of the Board

Fraser Matthews

CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

778.819.3890



About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in crypto businesses that support a compliant and safe digital asset ecosystem. BIGG’s portfolio includes:

Netcoins – A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform.

– A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform. Blockchain Intelligence Group – Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

– Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies – Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.



BIGG believes the future of crypto is secure, compliant, and trusted.

Learn more at www.biggdigitalassets.com .

Netcoins is a crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, stake and custody crypto in Canada. Learn more at www.netcoins.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group provides digital asset forensics and blockchain analytics solutions supporting AML, investigations, and risk management for cryptocurrency activity. For more information, please visit www.blockchaingroup.io .

TerraZero is an immersive media and Web3 development company focused on creating next-generation virtual experiences for brands. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers immersive experience creation, advertising, data analytics, and digital events. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com or contact hello@terrazero.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits of the Company’s products and services, and the expected benefits and outcomes. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company’s ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The securities of BIGG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of BIGG’s business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s website and filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, BIGG’s past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the company’s products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the ability to obtain and/or maintain licences, permits and approvals that are necessary to operate the business; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; increase in costs and expenses; the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.