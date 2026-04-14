SEGRO Selects EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV Charging Systems for Sites Across Spain

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, today announced the deployment of six EV ARC™ off-grid, solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging systems across SEGRO logistics and industrial sites in Spain. The systems were sold and deployed by GECI Española Aerospace Solutions S.A., Beam Global’s distribution partner in Spain.



Two EV ARC™ units are operational at SEGRO facilities in Barcelona, with four additional systems deployed at SEGRO-managed locations in Madrid. The systems are providing tenants, logistics operators, and visitors with resilient, renewable EV charging that requires no construction, no grid connection, no permitting, and produces zero emissions.



The rapidly deployable EV ARC™ systems generate and store their own clean electricity, delivering 24/7 EV charging with integrated energy storage and no utility costs. This deployment enhances the sustainability profile of SEGRO’s Spanish portfolio while supporting the growing demand for clean, reliable EV charging infrastructure across the country.



“This latest deployment of EV ARC systems in Spain validates our growth strategy in Europe through distribution partners like GECI,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Strong local partners like GECI give Beam Global a presence in Europe’s diverse markets without adding to our internal headcount. A significant and increasing volume of our European sales is being driven through resellers. ECI is also trained to perform delivery, service, and warranty work on our products, further strengthening our presence across Spain, Portugal, and the Spanish-speaking Caribbean.”



“Beam Global’s products align perfectly with our strategy to expand our business in sustainability, logistics and aviation,” said Armando Salvador, CEO of GECI Group. “Our customer, SEGRO, is committed to low-carbon, high-quality industrial spaces, which also aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver resilient, renewable and construction-free EV charging and energy security infrastructure. We are seeing increasing demand for Beam Global’s products alongside our broader portfolio and look forward to continued success together.”



The deployments support Spain’s accelerating transition to electric mobility, as the country plans to invest approximately €1.3 billion to support its EV market and industry next year, while Europe continues progressing toward a target of 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart cities solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

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