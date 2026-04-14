Nominal Awarded $53 Million IDIQ Contract to Support Modernization of Air Force Test Center Data Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominal announced it has been awarded a sole-source, multi-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Air Force Test Center (AFTC). The contract, which carries a ceiling of $53 million, represents a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III transition, following Nominal’s successful Phase II performance with the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School (TPS).

The AFTC IDIQ provides a streamlined acquisition pathway for the entire Air Force and DoD to leverage Nominal’s platform. By utilizing the SBIR Phase III process, the contract allows for multiple task orders and rapid cross-service transitions.

“This IDIQ marks a pivotal shift in how the Air Force manages the massive volumes of data generated during complex hardware testing,” said Cameron McCord, CEO and co-founder at Nominal. “By moving from fragmented, legacy processes to a unified data ecosystem, we are enabling test engineers to identify anomalies faster, reduce re-test rates, and ultimately accelerate the delivery of lethal capabilities to the warfighter.”

"The Air Force Test Center is leading the charge in data modernization with the 'Next-Gen Data Ecosystem.' This initiative serves as the connective tissue between our various test facilities, providing a standardized software layer to ensure that data captured at Arnold Engineering Development Complex wind tunnels, Eglin Air Force Base weapons ranges, and Edwards Air Force Base flight lines are interoperable and actionable," said Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander.

Nominal’s trajectory with the AFTC began in 2023 with a Phase I STTR in partnership with the Test Pilot School. After transitioning to a successful Phase II in April 2024, Nominal demonstrated the ability to automate complex flight test data reviews, leading to this Phase III award.

The flexibility of the Nominal platform is further highlighted by its recent expansion into Navy programs, including a separate Phase III contract to support the MQ-25 Stingray, demonstrating the platform’s ability to bridge the gap between Air Force and Navy test requirements.

About Nominal

Founded in 2022, Nominal is built on the belief that learning from tests faster than the threat is how the United States builds lasting technological advantage. By turning testing into a continuous, secure source of truth across complex programs, Nominal helps the government and its partners field mission-critical systems with speed and confidence. For more information, visit: https://nominal.io/ . Follow Nominal on LinkedIn and X .