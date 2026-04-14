Bitcoin Everlight Advances Phase 5 Presale with Continued Participant Growth and Network Development Update





SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight today announced continued progress in its Phase 5 presale, with BTCL priced at $0.0016 per token and over $3.1 million raised to date. The update reflects ongoing participant onboarding and development activity tied to the project’s transaction validation infrastructure.

Phase 5 Presale Progress and Participation Structure

Bitcoin Everlight reports steady engagement during Phase 5, with participation structured across four shard tiers. Entry begins at $10, with the Jade Shard activating at $100 and offering up to 6% APY in BTCL during the presale period. Additional tiers include Azure at $500 with up to 12% APY, Violet at $1,500 with up to 20% APY, and Radiant at $5,000 with up to 25% APY.

All tiers are designed to transition automatically to BTC routing fee distribution at mainnet launch. The presale currently accepts deposits in more than nine cryptocurrencies. To date, 45% of the fixed total token supply has been allocated to presale participants.

Network Model and Development Focus

Bitcoin Everlight is developing a Transaction Validation Node network intended to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain. The system is designed to process transaction routing activity and distribute resulting fees to participants through its shard-based structure.

The project’s architecture is focused on enabling participation in network-level activity without modifying Bitcoin’s base protocol or consensus mechanism. According to the team, the reward model is tied to transaction flow within the network infrastructure.

Security and Verification Measures

Prior to the launch of the presale, Bitcoin Everlight completed smart contract audits conducted by Spywolf and Solidproof. In addition, KYC verifications were carried out through Spywolf KYC and VitalBlock. These steps were completed before opening participation to the public.

“Phase 5 reflects continued interest in participating in transaction-based network models tied to Bitcoin infrastructure,” said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight.

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction routing and validation network designed to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, coordinating node activity and distributing fee revenue to shard participants. The project does not alter Bitcoin’s underlying protocol and is currently in Phase 5 of a multi-stage public presale. The total BTCL supply is fixed at 21,000,000,000 tokens, with no additional issuance mechanism.

For more information, visit:

Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com/earn-btc

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight

Media Contact:

Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

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