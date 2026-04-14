Wawa Celebrates 62 Years in Retail with Free, Any-Size Hot Coffee for Wawa Rewards Members on April 16

WAWA, Pa., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., today announced that in honor of the 62nd anniversary of its first retail store opening, the convenience retailer will mark the “Wawa Day” milestone by offering Wawa Rewards Members (1) free, any-size hot coffee, chainwide at its 1,200 locations on Thursday, April 16.

On April 16, 1964, Wawa entered the retail business and opened its first Wawa Food Market in Folsom, Pennsylvania. In April 2014, Wawa marked its 50th anniversary in convenience retailing and held the first Wawa Day event with the launch of The Wawa Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting the company’s charitable giving. Each year, Wawa holds special celebrations the week of April 16 to commemorate these milestones and thank the customers, associates and community partners who have played such a pivotal role in the Wawa story. In addition, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation will be celebrating $200 million in giving since The Foundation’s inception. In honor of that, Wawa will award $250,000 in Wawa gift cards to The Wawa Foundation’s National Charity Partners to support the communities we serve.

“Each year, Wawa Day presents a special opportunity to express our gratitude to the people and partners across our flock and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling lives, every day,” said Brian Schaller, Wawa President. “As we gear up to celebrate our nation’s semiquincentennial, we’re proud to highlight our own 200-plus years in American business – from our founding family’s roots in business to our first Food Market and to our role today serving our friends and neighbors in 13 states (and D.C.). On April 16, we celebrate and thank our associates and community partners and invite our Wawa Rewards Members to have a cup of coffee on us. Cheers and thank you for 62 years!”

Wawa Day Highlights Include:

Free, Any-size Hot Coffee, Chainwide, All Day for Wawa Rewards Members: Rewards Members can simply come into their local store and grab their favorite hot coffee, including limited-time-only banana bread coffee, from Wawa’s self-serve coffee bar with thanks for being such loyal customers. Wawa Rewards Members will receive (1) bonus reward in the Wawa App to redeem for (1) free-any-size hot cup of coffee on Thursday, April 16. Simply download The Wawa App in the App Store or Google Play Store and click "Sign Up" to create a Wawa Rewards account, then present your bonus reward at register or apply to a mobile order to redeem

Rewards Members can simply come into their local store and grab their favorite hot coffee, including limited-time-only banana bread coffee, from Wawa’s self-serve coffee bar with thanks for being such loyal customers. Wawa Rewards Members will receive (1) bonus reward in the Wawa App to redeem for (1) free-any-size hot cup of coffee on Thursday, April 16. Simply download The Wawa App in the App Store or Google Play Store and click "Sign Up" to create a Wawa Rewards account, then present your bonus reward at register or apply to a mobile order to redeem Special Event at Ridley Township, Delaware County, Wawa Store: Highlights of the special Wawa Day event include a ceremonial coffee pour and toast, the recognition of day-brightening moments between customers and associates, and the official unveiling of a Delaware County- and Wawa-themed bell as part of the Bells Across PA Initiative commemorating America’s 250 th birthday.

Highlights of the special Wawa Day event include a ceremonial coffee pour and toast, the recognition of day-brightening moments between customers and associates, and the official unveiling of a Delaware County- and Wawa-themed bell as part of the Bells Across PA Initiative commemorating America’s 250 birthday. Celebration of $200 Million in Giving and $250,000 in Wawa Gift Cards to National Charity Partners: Wawa is contributing $250,000 in Wawa gift cards to The Wawa Foundation’s National Partners, including the American Red Cross, Blood Cancer United, Breakthrough T1D, Children’s Miracle Network, Feeding America Food Banks, Special Olympics and USO. Wawa and The Wawa Foundation will also be celebrating $200 million in giving since The Foundation’s inception in 2014.





About Wawa

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C. with 1,200 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, Sizzli hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #22 of America’s Largest Private Companies.

CONTACT: public.relations@wawa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/882bad0f-e2e3-46ef-ac33-3317852481e4