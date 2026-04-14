Showpad Defines the Modern AI-Native Revenue Effectiveness Category with First End-to-End Platform for Field Sales Organizations

WALTHAM, Mass., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showpad today announced the launch of its AI-native revenue effectiveness platform, establishing a new category standard for how field sales organizations drive execution, consistency, and growth.

Showpad is now a single AI-native platform that brings together the four pillars of revenue effectiveness—content management, sales readiness, buyer engagement, and revenue intelligence—to recapture time and revenue lost due to inefficiencies and execution in the field.

Field sales environments are inherently complex, spanning thousands of products, evolving regulations, and highly dynamic buyer interactions. According to research by Forrester , instead of actively selling, representatives waste on average about 14 out of 51 hours a week on administrative tasks such as navigating fragmented systems, manually managing information, and doing repetitive administrative work.

Unlike generic AI tools, Showpad with GenieAI is purpose-built for complex, field-selling organizations in manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and medical devices. It’s grounded in trusted, first-party company data and knowledge, as well as specialized workflows that enable organizations to automate high-value sales activities, accelerate deal cycles, improve win rates, and elevate buyer experiences. Sellers using Showpad have seen a median quota achievement that is up to 44% higher.

"Showpad moved us beyond fragmented tools to a unified AI-native system that helps ensure every field rep can perform like our top 10 percent," said Dave Barker, Senior Director of Global Sales Training at Syneos Health. "GenieAI goes beyond information delivery, providing both automation and impactful coaching that lets our selling team focus on high-value buyer interactions."

Closing the Execution Gap in Field Sales

“Legacy sales enablement and revenue technologies remain fragmented, while generic AI solutions fail to capture the realities of field selling,” said Apratim Purakayastha, CEO of Showpad. “Showpad is defining a new standard for revenue effectiveness where AI is not just generating insights, but actively driving execution. With GenieAI at the core and deep expertise across more than 2,000 customers, we are helping organizations close the gap between strategy and execution in the field.”

Agentic AI Automation Grounded in Trusted Data

At the core of the platform is Showpad’s Effectiveness Data+Trust Layer, which ensures that all AI-driven actions are grounded in approved content, real customer interactions, and proven sales behaviors.

By unifying first-party data across systems into a single authoritative model, Showpad enables AI agents to move beyond analysis and reliably automate mission-critical workflows, significantly reducing the risks of hallucination or misalignment.

This foundation allows organizations to scale best practices, ensure compliance, and deliver consistent, high-quality buyer experiences across every interaction.

“Field sales have long lacked true revenue effectiveness, with too much value lost between strategy and execution. Showpad’s approach demonstrates leadership in bringing AI, data, and execution together to address that gap,” said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research.

New GenieAI-Powered Experiences

The platform introduces a new generation of AI-powered experiences designed to embed execution directly into the flow of work:

● Genie Assistant

A conversational interface that provides instant access to trusted knowledge, generates summaries and follow-ups, enables fast creation of reusable agents, and supports sellers in real-time customer interactions—fully aligned with company-approved content and messaging—on mobile and desktop devices.

● Roleplay AI

An always-on coaching environment that simulates realistic buyer conversations and delivers immediate feedback, helping sellers build confidence, refine messaging, and accelerate readiness. Revenue and enablement leaders can use Genie Assistant and Roleplay AI to rapidly respond to and create new simulations when and where needed.

● Field Meeting AI

A field-execution-focused AI solution that captures meeting outcomes, voice memos, and meeting documents; updates CRM systems and other revenue-related systems automatically when the seller is fresh out of a meeting; and provides visibility into pipeline health and content performance, reducing administrative burden while improving forecast accuracy.

● Authoring AI

AI-powered content creation that enables teams to rapidly generate, adapt, and localize sales materials while ensuring consistency, compliance, and alignment with brand and messaging standards.

About Showpad

Showpad is the leader in revenue effectiveness, helping organizations in complex, field-driven industries turn strategy into execution and execution into measurable growth. Purpose-built for industrial organizations such as manufacturers, consumer packaged goods companies, and medical device companies, Showpad’s AI-native platform unifies content management, sales readiness, buyer engagement, and revenue intelligence into a single system of execution. Powered by GenieAI and grounded in trusted first-party data, Showpad enables revenue teams to automate workflows, scale winning behaviors, and reclaim lost revenue across every customer interaction. More than 2,000 global organizations rely on Showpad to drive consistent, high-impact performance in the field.