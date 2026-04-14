IP and Commercialisation Training Course: Creating and Maintaining Your IP Portfolio - Internal and External Considerations of Using IP Within Business Strategy (ONLINE EVENT: Apr 30, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IP and Commercialisation: Creating and Maintaining your IP Portfolio (Apr 30, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical and intense IP (intellectual property) and commercialisation training course encompasses internal and external considerations of using IP within business strategy. It takes you through strategies to manage your IP portfolio while focusing on achieving the best results for your business.

The first part of the course focuses on aspects of creating and maintaining an IP portfolio: IP management. The second part considers external aspects of working with IP in your ecosystem: Commercialisation with IP.

Part 1 - IP management: covers invention harvesting (identification, capture and assessment), procedures in applying for patents, looking after trade secrets, managing your IP portfolio, budgeting for IP and ownership of IP. To start the training course, we will confirm our knowledge on IP rights.

Part 2 - IP commercialisation: introduces strategies for working with others in the innovation ecosystem. Topics will include confidentiality agreements, handling IP matters in contracts. Looking at techniques on identifying applications and potential markets for your innovation, and considering competitor issues along the supply chain.

Throughout this training course the expert trainer will give you insights into how to manage your portfolio and get the best results for your organisation. There will also be plenty of time for delegates to ask questions and gain valuable feedback.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specially designed for:

In-house IP managers

Technology transfer officers

Private practice patent attorneys

IP lawyers and legal advisers

R&D managers

As well as all professionals responsible for managing an IP portfolio.

Speakers

Jane List

Jane List founded Extract Information Limited, Cambridgeshire, UK, in 2013.Extract Information provides legal and industry focused patent searching and reporting, IP management support for small companies, and product development consultancy for the information industry.

Jane previously worked in IP and Information analyst roles at The Technology Partnership (TTP) plc, Xaar plc and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory. She also worked in the information industry where she held commercial, content, and product development roles at Lighthouse IP, ProQuest, and DataStar.

Throughout her career she has provided training in the retrieval and analysis of scientific, technical, medical, commercial and patent information, most recently through CIIPM where she developed the courses in IP and Commercialisation. Jane has qualifications in Chemistry, Information Science, and IP Law.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wslwyo

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