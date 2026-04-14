State of the Art Patent Searching Course: When and How to Use AI Search and Analysis Tools During the Search and Review Process (ONLINE EVENT: June 25, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Art Searching (June 25, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This training course will teach you the essential skills for conducting comprehensive 'state of the art' patent searches.

Our expert trainer will guide you through selecting the right content, putting together and executing an effective search strategy, and analysing and reporting your findings.

While the focus is on patent searching, the training course also explores when and how to incorporate other technical literature into your state of the art review, depending on your specific field.

A state of the art search must be broader than a typical patentability search. You will learn about standard search protocols, and how to balance recall and precision, ensuring relevance for optimal results. The training course emphasises practical techniques, including the use of patent classifications, patent citations, and name searching, to build a robust collection for an initial state of the art review. The course will consider when and how to use AI search and analysis tools during the search and review process.

Given that the state of the art is always evolving, the course will also cover how to stay up to date by setting up effective technology patent monitoring processes. This will ensure you remain informed about the latest advancements in your field.

Who Should Attend:

This training course is for all those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles, either in industry or legal businesses, and wanting to improve and / or update their search skills.

The course will be of particular interest to:

IP managers

Patent research specialists and analysts

Technology transfer officers

R&D and technical product managers

R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not 're-inventing the wheel'

Sales and support professionals of commercial information providers

Key Topics Covered:

Content selection

Search techniques

Analysing the results

Maintain awareness of the State of the Art

References for further study

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Jane List

Jane List founded Extract Information Limited, Cambridgeshire, UK, in 2013 following a career in the information industry where she held commercial, content, and product development roles at Lighthouse IP, ProQuest, and DataStar. She has also held IP and Information analyst roles at The Technology Partnership plc, Xaar plc and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory.

Jane has provided training in the retrieval and analysis of scientific, technical, medical, commercial and patent information throughout her career. At Extract Information Jane searches patents for her clients and provides IP management support. Jane has qualifications in Chemistry, Information Science, and IP Law.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fu03f0

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