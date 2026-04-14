Difficult Conversations and Influence in Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Course: Emotional Intelligence, Influential Communication and Managing High-Pressure Conversations (ONLINE: Apr 27, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Difficult Conversations and Influence in Regulated Environments (Apr 27, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technical knowledge is essential in the pharmaceutical and biopharma industry, but it is rarely what makes difficult conversations go well.

Professionals regularly face challenging discussions: raising risks under time pressure, influencing senior stakeholders without authority, managing cross-functional conflict, or pushing back when quality or compliance is at stake. How these conversations are handled can directly affect inspection outcomes, timelines, and professional credibility.

This one-day course focuses on handling difficult conversations and influencing effectively in regulated, high-pressure environments. It provides practical tools to help participants stay calm under pressure, communicate clearly, understand others' perspectives, and steer conversations towards productive outcomes.

The course is highly interactive and built around realistic pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical scenarios, including inspection pressure, cross-functional tension and high-stakes decision-making. Participants will work with practical structures and approaches that can be used immediately in their own workplace conversations.

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for professionals working in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and wider life sciences industries who regularly:

Influence without formal authority

Work cross-functionally across Clinical, Quality, Regulatory or Operations

Raise concerns related to risk, compliance or timelines

Engage in high-pressure or sensitive conversations

Key Topics Covered:

Emotional intelligence and self-management

Influence and communication in pharma

Managing difficult conversations under pressure

The solution-focused approach

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Laura Brown

Dr Laura Brown is a Management Consultant and Psychologist specialising in highly regulated industries, particularly the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and legal sectors. She has consulted with numerous organisations including Cranfield School of Management, many of the top 25 global Pharma/Biotechnology companies, and several leading legal firms.

For 15 years, Laura served as Course Director for the MSc in Regulatory Affairs, where she led programme development and supported the advancement of regulatory professionals internationally.

Besides holding a PhD and an MBA, Laura also has a degree in Psychology. She is the co-author of several management books, including Developing the Individual.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0ov7e

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