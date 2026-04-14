Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Art of European Patent Claim Drafting: Fundamentals, Strategies and Practical Workshops (June 24th - June 25th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Strong claim drafting is the cornerstone of effective patent protection

In European practice, understanding both the fundamentals and the subtleties of claim drafting is essential to secure adequate protection, defend validity and prove infringement - particularly in multi-jurisdictional litigation.

This intensive two-day training course will sharpen your drafting skills and equip you with the techniques needed to meet official requirements while achieving commercially meaningful protection. Through a detailed exploration of novelty, inventive step, clarity, claim scope, description, amendments and interpretation, you will gain practical insights into what makes a robust and defensible patent claim.

Day one delivers a comprehensive foundation in claim drafting, focusing on the principles, dos and don'ts, and the legal framework shaping European practice. Day two offers a choice of interactive mechanical or chemical workshops, where you will apply what you've learned in realistic drafting scenarios. These hands-on sessions provide a safe environment to practise, refine and troubleshoot your approach under expert guidance.

With a strong emphasis on practical application, this training course ensures you leave with the knowledge and confidence to draft, amend and defend patent claims effectively across jurisdictions.

During this thorough and well-structured training programme, the expert trainers use a mix of theory, examples, exercises and workshops to cover the fundamentals and advanced drafting issues and help embed the learning. Plus, ample time is built in for discussion, enabling you to address your specific challenges and benefit from the trainers' expertise.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specially designed for patent attorney trainees, patent professionals new to claim drafting, and non-European patent attorneys seeking insight into EPO practices and decision-making around patent claims.

Patent professionals and specialists

Trainee and junior patent attorneys

European patent attorneys

Patent attorneys in private practice

Corporate and in-house patent attorneys and lawyers

Patent consultants and agents

IP and patent managers

US attorneys working in Europe

Non-European patent attorneys wanting an insight into the EPO

Legal professionals and associates in IP and patent law firms

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Know the invention

Claim drafting fundamentals

The importance of a good description

Amendments

Claim interpretation

International considerations

Day 2

Chemical workshop - Introduction

Chemical workshop - Further considerations for chemical drafting

Chemical workshop - Claim drafting exercise

Mechanical workshop - Preparation phase

Mechanical workshop - Claim sketching

Mechanical workshop - Claim drafting

Mechanical workshop - Dependent claims

Mechanical workshop - Drafting the description

Mechanical workshop - Exercises

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers





Leythem Wall

Leythem Wall is a European and UK patent attorney and litigator specialising in the chemical, consumer products, energy, material, mechanical, medical and pharmaceutical sectors. Prior to founding Oxon IP, he was a Partner in major European and US Intellectual Property law firms, and before then in-house patent counsel for ExxonMobil and AkzoNobel. He has extensive experience in patent drafting, prosecution and particularly oppositions before the European Patent Office. Having worked in private practice and industry for European and US companies, he has significant knowledge of the US patent system, and how this compares with Europe.

Joeri Beetz

Joeri Beetz, Patent Attorney, Keltie LLP, specialises in patents in the fields of mechanical engineering, physics and control software. Amongst all the different technologies he has been extensively involved in are optical recording, medical devices, agricultural equipment, lighting, displays and automotive. He regularly represents clients in opposition procedures at the EPO, both to defend and to attack patents.

Joeri spent nine years in a Dutch patent firm based in Eindhoven, after five years of working at the in-house patent department of CNH Industrial. He joined Keltie in 2017. During his in-house period he managed a large patent portfolio for a broad range of different combine harvesters. At CNH Industrial, he built an extensive expertise in freedom to operate and patent infringement analysis and gained a keen insight in the commercial implications of different IP strategies.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2231nq

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