3-Day Intensive Advanced Commercial Contract Drafting and Interpretation Training Course: Key Drafting Skills Needed to Create Transparent and Direct Contracts (June 16th - June 18th, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "From Essential to Advanced Commercial Contract Drafting and Interpretation - 3-Day Intensive (June 16th - June 18th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Commercial contracts are legal tools that secure your organisation's interests - if they are drafted well.

Skilled drafters can structure terms that optimise outcomes - such as payment terms, IP ownership, termination triggers and limitations of liability - while protecting against adverse conditions.

Business is founded on the crystallisation of the terms of a deal and clarity and fair construction are the key to a successful commercial agreement. Without a clear agreement, commercial and legal disputes are likely, and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.

In today's fast-paced commercial landscape, lawyers and contract professionals must be equipped to draft, negotiate and interpret contracts with precision, clarity and strategic foresight. This three-day practical training course provides a comprehensive and immersive experience for those seeking to strengthen their skills in drafting robust, enforceable contracts and interpreting key provisions with commercial and legal insight.

Through a combination of in-depth instruction, practical drafting exercises, interactive case studies and peer discussion, delegates will gain the tools to manage risk, enhance legal certainty and add strategic value through well-structured agreements.

This 3-day modular, comprehensive training course focuses on delivering practical and applied learning of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level. Each section of the course builds on the section before so all those dealing with contracts can gain the skills to draft watertight clauses, navigate complexity and proactively manage risk for the benefit of their organisations.

Key topics covered include:

The legal principles behind contract interpretation

Differences between civil and common law drafting styles

How ambiguity is treated by courts and the impact on enforcement

Classical and modern approaches to contract formation, including key case law

Avoiding unintended contract formation during negotiation

Precise language for key clauses: shall, will, endeavours, warranties, representations, and indemnities

Strategic drafting techniques for limitation and exclusion of liability clauses

Risk allocation spectrum and how to reflect this in your drafting

Transfer of contractual rights: assignment, novation and third-party rights

Governing law, jurisdiction, and dispute resolution clauses with cross-border implications

Boilerplate clauses using a functional methodology

Entire agreement clauses and their role in contract enforcement

The role of interest, payment terms and remedies in balancing contract performance

Practical interactive learning style

Throughout the training course the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, practical group exercises, discussion sessions, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives, and give you practical solutions to your drafting challenges.

Who Should Attend:

This is a must-attend training course for legal and commercial professionals who want to build strong foundations and practical confidence in contract drafting and who have a knowledge of the law, including:

In-house counsel

Private practice lawyers

Commercial and contracts directors and managers

Procurement and supply chain professionals

Project managers and business development executives

Compliance officers and risk managers

All those responsible for reviewing, interpreting or negotiating contract terms in a business or legal context

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Contract interpretation

How do you form a contract? (Part 1)

Commercial contract format and structure

Ancillary documentation and contracts

Terms: implied, express and standard (Part 1)

Terms: implied, express and standard (Part 2)

Drafting techniques: the easy but not well-known stuff

Day 2

Drafting techniques: The Hard Stuff (part 1)

Drafting techniques: The Hard Stuff (part 2)

Exclusion and limitation clauses (Part 1)

Exclusion and limitation clauses (Part 2)

Introduction to boilerplate

Transferring contractual rights and obligations

Day 3

Welded boiler plate: 5 types of clause

Payment remedies

(1) Entire Agreement clauses (2) Governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses

Exercises

CPD Hours: 18



Speakers

Mark Weston

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024.He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.

Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/km193l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.