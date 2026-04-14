Mobile Biometrics Market Size to Reach USD 363.04 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Demand for Secure Authentication and Digital Identity Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mobile Biometrics Market size was valued at USD 47.63 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 363.04 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.52% from 2026 to 2035.

Due to the increased need for secure authentication and identity verification across wearables, tablets, and smartphones, the mobile biometrics industry is expanding quickly. The market is expanding due to growing worries about data breaches, the need for contactless solutions, the increasing use of mobile banking, e-commerce, and government initiatives for digital identity programs.





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The U.S. Mobile Biometrics Market was valued at USD 14.26 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 105.37 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.14% during the forecast period.

The growing need for safe, contactless authentication in banking, e-commerce, and cellphones is driving growth in the U.S. mobile biometrics market. Government digital ID programs, growing worries about data breaches, and developments in AI-powered biometric technology are propelling adoption across a range of industries and accelerating market expansion.

Rising Smartphone Penetration to Augment Market Growth Globally

The adoption of mobile biometrics has a solid basis thanks to the sharp rise in smartphone usage around the globe. The need for safe and practical authentication techniques is being driven by consumers' growing reliance on mobile devices for digital services, banking, and payments. Fingerprint, facial recognition, and iris scanning are examples of mobile biometrics that improve user experience while increasing security. Biometric authentication is being used by financial institutions and digital service providers in order to lower fraud, improve cybersecurity, and adhere to legal requirements. One of the main factors sustaining the global market for mobile biometrics is this extensive integration across consumer apps.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Hardware led with 42.8% share as it forms the core infrastructure for biometric systems, including sensors, scanners, and embedded modules in mobile devices. Software is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 26.5% due to increasing reliance on AI-powered biometric algorithms, mobile authentication platforms, and cloud-based identity management solutions.

By Technology

Fingerprint Recognition led with 45.3% share due to its accuracy, speed, cost-effectiveness, and integration in smartphones and mobile devices worldwide. Facial Recognition is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 27.1% driven by increasing adoption in mobile banking, government ID verification, secure enterprise access, and contactless authentication.

By Application

Mobile Banking & Payments led with 40.6% share as mobile biometrics ensures secure, quick, and convenient transaction authentication. Identity Verification is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 25.9% due to heightened demand for secure authentication in government services, financial institutions, healthcare, and e-commerce.

By End User

BFSI led with 44.2% share as banks and financial institutions require secure, fast, and reliable authentication for mobile banking, payments, and online transactions. Government is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 26.8% due to increasing deployment of mobile biometrics in national ID programs, border control, law enforcement, and secure citizen services.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Mobile Biometrics Market with a 36.50% share in 2025 due to advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption of mobile authentication solutions, and strong presence of leading biometric solution providers.

From 2026 to 2035, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR of roughly 24.37%, propelled by the region's increasing e-commerce penetration, increased digital banking, and quick smartphone adoption. Growing consumer and business awareness of biometric authentication, government programs supporting digital identity solutions, and rising need for safe mobile transactions all contribute to the region's market expansion.

Key Companies:

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Thales Group

IDEMIA

NEC Corporation

Synaptics Incorporated

Fingerprint Cards AB

Precise Biometrics AB

Gemalto NV

HID Global Corporation

Aware Inc.

M2SYS Technology

Fujitsu Limited

Nuance Communications Inc.

FacePhi Biometria SA

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Suprema Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

OneSpan Inc.

Recent Developments:

June 2024, with the launch of iOS 18 and visionOS 2, Apple enhanced Face ID with advanced attention awareness and expanded accessibility support without collecting or storing facial emotion data.

January 2025, Samsung introduced Knox Matrix, a cross-device identity framework that uses fused biometrics (fingerprint + face + behavioral) for secure, seamless authentication across Galaxy phones, tablets, watches, and PCs.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand global biometric privacy laws, compliance adoption rates, certification standards (FIDO, ISO), and evolving data residency requirements.

– helps you understand global biometric privacy laws, compliance adoption rates, certification standards (FIDO, ISO), and evolving data residency requirements. DATA SECURITY & BREACH ANALYSIS – helps you track trends in biometric data breaches, regulatory fines, and risk exposure across regions and applications.

– helps you track trends in biometric data breaches, regulatory fines, and risk exposure across regions and applications. USER EXPERIENCE & ADOPTION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate user satisfaction, authentication speed, feature enablement rates, and drop-offs due to biometric friction.

– helps you evaluate user satisfaction, authentication speed, feature enablement rates, and drop-offs due to biometric friction. AUTHENTICATION PERFORMANCE & USABILITY METRICS – helps you assess success rates, re-enrollment frequency, and efficiency of different biometric modalities in real-world usage.

– helps you assess success rates, re-enrollment frequency, and efficiency of different biometric modalities in real-world usage. COST SAVINGS & ROI ANALYSIS – helps you understand fraud reduction benefits, implementation ROI timelines, cost differences across biometric technologies, and overall economic impact.

– helps you understand fraud reduction benefits, implementation ROI timelines, cost differences across biometric technologies, and overall economic impact. MARKET ADOPTION & ENTERPRISE VALUE CREATION – helps you uncover enterprise-level benefits, mobile payment adoption impact, and cost savings from prevented security breaches.

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