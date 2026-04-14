BEIJING, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB27.2 million to repurchase 608,328 ordinary shares on April 13. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB835 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.
BOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchases, with Total Repurchases Amounting to Over RMB835 Million in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
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