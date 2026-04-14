Contract Law Update Course: Latest Developments in Contract Law That Can Impact Your Commercial Contracts (ONLINE EVENT: May 7, 2026)

The course offers vital insights into the latest contract law developments, crucial for professionals in commercial contracts, enhancing knowledge in contract formation, operation, and termination across goods, services, or IP, ensuring they are current with recent legal cases through practical examples and discussions.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Law Update - the latest case law in practice (May 7, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly interactive training course covers all the latest developments in contract law that can impact your commercial contracts.

It develops practical points from the cases from the last 18 months, and explains their relevance to your contracts through practical drafting examples and discussions.

This intensive training course will ensure delegates are aware of all the main issues relevant to contracts, including their formation, operation and termination. Whether supplying or buying goods, services or intellectual property, all those involved with contracts will gain the necessary latest knowledge of the law needed in this field.

This one-stop update, presented by an expert in the field, is essential for all those working with commercial contracts.

Who Should Attend:

This training course will be of particular benefit to:

  • In-house lawyers
  • Private practice lawyers
  • Contract managers and professionals
  • Paralegals and trainee solicitors
  • Business development managers
  • Procurement managers
  • Purchasing managers

Plus others whose work regularly brings them into contact with commercial contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Formation of a contract
  • Interpretation and implied terms
  • Good faith and discretion
  • Guarantees and indemnities
  • Obligations and endeavours
  • Breach of contract and damages
  • Other remedies
  • Limitation of liability
  • Boilerplates
  • Smart contracts

CPD Hours: 6

Speakers

Helen Swaffield

Helen Swaffield is a practising Barrister with over 25 years' experience in Commercial and Public Law including commercial contracts and regulation, EU Law, international outsourcing and procurement, competition, franchising, supply and distribution and IPR. Helen appears in the High Court, Commercial Court and Technology and Construction Court as well as commercial arbitrations and adjudications. Helen has a French Law accreditation and has a diploma in EU Law from the University of Strasbourg. Having worked at both the EU Commission and the EU Court, she speaks French and reads Spanish.

Helen has drafted commercial, public and health sector contracts and has developed precedents and templates for industry use. She is regularly consulted to mitigate business risks and resolve claims and other disputes before litigation. Helen is the editor of and contributor to the Commercial Litigation Journal and the Procurement and Outsourcing Journal.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsq0vz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Case Law
                            
                            
                                Commercial Contract
                            
                            
                                Commercial Law 
                            
                            
                                Commercial Litigation
                            
                            
                                Contract Law
                            
                            
                                EU Law
                            
                            
                                Legal
                            
                            
                                Litigation
                            
                            
                                Public Law
                            

                



        


    

        
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