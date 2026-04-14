Contract Law Update Course: Latest Developments in Contract Law That Can Impact Your Commercial Contracts (ONLINE EVENT: May 7, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Law Update - the latest case law in practice (May 7, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This highly interactive training course covers all the latest developments in contract law that can impact your commercial contracts.

It develops practical points from the cases from the last 18 months, and explains their relevance to your contracts through practical drafting examples and discussions.

This intensive training course will ensure delegates are aware of all the main issues relevant to contracts, including their formation, operation and termination. Whether supplying or buying goods, services or intellectual property, all those involved with contracts will gain the necessary latest knowledge of the law needed in this field.

This one-stop update, presented by an expert in the field, is essential for all those working with commercial contracts.

Who Should Attend:

This training course will be of particular benefit to:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Contract managers and professionals

Paralegals and trainee solicitors

Business development managers

Procurement managers

Purchasing managers

Plus others whose work regularly brings them into contact with commercial contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Formation of a contract

Interpretation and implied terms

Good faith and discretion

Guarantees and indemnities

Obligations and endeavours

Breach of contract and damages

Other remedies

Limitation of liability

Boilerplates

Smart contracts

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Helen Swaffield

Helen Swaffield is a practising Barrister with over 25 years' experience in Commercial and Public Law including commercial contracts and regulation, EU Law, international outsourcing and procurement, competition, franchising, supply and distribution and IPR. Helen appears in the High Court, Commercial Court and Technology and Construction Court as well as commercial arbitrations and adjudications. Helen has a French Law accreditation and has a diploma in EU Law from the University of Strasbourg. Having worked at both the EU Commission and the EU Court, she speaks French and reads Spanish.

Helen has drafted commercial, public and health sector contracts and has developed precedents and templates for industry use. She is regularly consulted to mitigate business risks and resolve claims and other disputes before litigation. Helen is the editor of and contributor to the Commercial Litigation Journal and the Procurement and Outsourcing Journal.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsq0vz

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