The Elmet Group Co. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

PORTLAND, Maine, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elmet Group Co . ("Elmet" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of precision-engineered components and advanced high-energy systems, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of approximately 7.7 million shares of its common stock, all of which are being offered by Elmet. In addition, Elmet intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately an additional 1.2 million shares of common stock from Elmet at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share.

Elmet intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ELMT.”

Cantor is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. Needham & Company and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint book-running managers. Roth Capital Partners is acting as co-manager.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Alternatively, when available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email to prospectus@cantor.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Elmet Group

The Elmet Group is a U.S.-based provider of precision-engineered components and advanced high-energy systems for the Aerospace, Defense and Government, Industrial, Medical, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Energy industries. The Company operates through two segments, Critical Materials Components (CMC) and Engineered Microwave Products (EMP), leveraging materials science and precision engineering expertise to deliver-high-performance solutions. The Elmet Group is dedicated to strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the U.S. and its allies’ needs in both critical materials and advanced high-power microwave systems.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and include statements regarding the expected size, timing and results of the proposed initial public offering. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Elmet’s prospectus. Elmet undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact

Chris Chandler

contact@theelmetgroup.com