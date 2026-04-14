2 Day Course: Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements - Focus on Expanding Market Reach, Entering New Territories, and Optimizing Sales (June 29th - June 30th, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements (June 29th - June 30th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This two-day training course gives practical advice on the legal considerations and commercial concerns essential for securing a successful and sustainable international deal.

It's a highly practical course targeted at those who draft, negotiate and advise on international commercial agreements and cross-border transactions.

These agreements are used by businesses to expand market reach, enter new territories and efficiently and effectively manage sales and distribution channels. The expert trainer reviews the sale of goods and the appointment of distributors and agents, as well as the licensing of intellectual property rights within the context of these agreements.

Key topics:

Day one provides a comprehensive overview of the main international legal instruments governing international contracts, the sale of goods, trade terms, documentary sale and letter of credit. Cross-jurisdictional concerns will be explored generally and, specifically the allocation of jurisdiction, choice of law, and the recognition and enforcement of judgments.

Day two provides delegates with the requisite knowledge and skills that they need to negotiate and draft international commercial deals generally, and specifically sales, distribution and agency agreements. Bribery concerns will be explored alongside competition law with specific attention given to the 2022 block exemption governing vertical restraints.

The expert trainer uses practical exercises and case studies to help embed the learning and build essential knowledge in this complex area. Delegates will gain insights to be able to create successful business collaborations and encourage business growth through these agreements. There will be ample time to ask your specific questions and to get practical solutions to take back to your workplace.

By the end of this training course, delegates should be properly equipped with the essential skill-base and substantive legal and business knowledge needed to effectively advise on, negotiate and draft cross-border agency and distribution commercial agreements.

This training course is not jurisdiction specific and is ideal for those working in international practice.

[1] Commission Regulation (EU) 2022/720 of 10 May 2022 on the application of Article 101(3) of the TFEU to categories of vertical agreements and concerted practices.

Who Should Attend:

This training course will be of particular interest to all those who need to gain knowledge and experience of cross-border commercial agency and distribution agreements, including:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers and legal advisers

Commercial managers

Contracts managers

Business development managers

Agents and distributors

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

International contractual disputes

Choice of law

Practical exercise: Choice of law

International contract law

Practical exercise: Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods

Trade terms, documentary sales and trade finance

Day 2

Distribution agreements

Competition law

Practical exercise: Competition law and distribution agreements

Agency agreements

Agency agreements: key terms

Practical workshop: Drafting and negotiation

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Michala Meiselles

Michala Meiselles is a solicitor in England and Wales specialising in international business law, cross-border transactions and compliance. She has been working as a lawyer since 1994 and qualified as a solicitor in 1999. Starting off her career at Berrymans Lace Mawer, she has since worked in private practice and as in-house legal counsel for local government.

Over a decade ago, Michala created her own dedicated consultancy firm, which she presently directs, providing business and legal solutions to multinationals, public sector entities and international organisations. In her work as a solicitor and international lawyer (operating in England, France, Canada and the US), she advises on compliance (inter alia anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering and sanctions), trade finance, import and export, licensing, distribution, agency and foreign direct investment.

Michala is also a senior law lecturer at Derby Law School, where she teaches undergraduate and postgraduate law, and a visiting professor of law at Universite Jean Moulin (France) and the Law School of University of Western Ontario (Western Law).

She is author of a book entitled 'International Commercial Agreements - An Edinburgh Law Guide' published by Edinburgh University Press (2013) and has published several articles. She is presently writing a book on international licences covering technology transfer agreements, competition law and cross-border dispute resolution for Oxford University Press.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6u47cb

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