Descartes Expands AI Innovation on the Global Logistics Network with Fleet Data Intelligence Platform

New AI agent and machine learning capabilities transform large volumes of execution data to improve fleet performance

LONDON and ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced expanded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on its Global Logistics Network™ (GLN) with the introduction of the Descartes Fleet Data Intelligence™ platform. Built on the scale and real-world operational data of the GLN, the platform combines a new AI agent and machine learning (ML) capabilities to enhance on-time delivery, strengthen service level compliance and reduce cost per delivery while providing the visibility needed to measure, sustain and scale fleet performance improvements over time.

“For fleets operating private or dedicated distribution networks, the highest-impact opportunity for AI lies in improving real-world execution,” said James Wee, General Manager, Fleet Management at Descartes. “Execution data contains the signals needed to enhance fleet performance but, historically, it hasn’t been fully leveraged. With the Fleet Data Intelligence platform, we apply AI to the trusted execution data flowing through the GLN to separate signal from noise and turn everyday fleet operations into a continuous source of learning and improvement.”

New AI agent simplifies fleet performance analysis and drives continuous improvement:

The Fleet Data Intelligence platform introduces René, an AI agent that surfaces both real-time insights and longer-term improvement opportunities without requiring manual data extraction or specialized analytics expertise.

For day-to-day fleet performance, René enables planners, dispatchers and operations leaders to quickly investigate issues, test hypotheses and get immediate answers simply by asking questions, such as why routes ran faster in a given period, what is driving overtime or where service levels are at risk.

René also uncovers deeper, systemic patterns by analyzing large volumes of fleet execution data to identify trends and surface root causes of inefficiencies—for example, a group of drivers consistently logging excess miles due to manual route deviations—to take targeted action to improve performance.



ML improves route density:

The platform also introduces ML capabilities that have increased route density by up to 30% in early deployments, enabling fleets to complete more stops without adding vehicles or drivers.

It generates more accurate service time predictions by learning from real-world delivery durations and route conditions across variables such as customer type, product characteristics, delivery volume, vehicle type, charging stop locations and geography.

Improved planning precision minimizes excess buffer time, idle capacity, missed delivery windows and route plans that diverge during execution, allowing companies to schedule more stops per driver within the same working hours.



Performance visibility helps sustain and scale improvements:

In addition, the platform provides structured visibility into key performance metrics, enabling organizations to benchmark service levels and track the impact of operational changes over time.

By measuring improvements in areas such as route efficiency, service compliance and driver productivity, fleets can validate results, reinforce best practices and scale performance gains across their operations.

“For organizations operating high-density, repeat-route delivery models—such as foodservice, beverage distribution and wholesale logistics—even small improvements in fleet performance can deliver significant financial impact,” said Ken Wood, EVP, Product Management at Descartes. “The ability to leverage trusted, real-world operational data from the GLN allows fleets to apply AI at scale to continuously improve execution using the data they generate every day to drive measurable performance gains.”

Learn more about Descartes’ Fleet Management solutions.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ routing, mobile and telematics solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes’ profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.