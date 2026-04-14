Brookfield Corporation to Host First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) will host its first quarter 2026 conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 10:00am (ET).

Results will be released that morning at approximately 7:00am (ET) and available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register by conference call:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIec3de94d0b7d442ca8d101ce50094410

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIec3de94d0b7d442ca8d101ce50094410 Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/54uecjeu

Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in energy, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at bn.brookfield.com or contact:

Media: Investor Relations: Kerrie McHugh Katie Battaglia Tel: (212) 618-3469 Tel: (416) 359-8544 Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com Email: katie.battaglia@brookfield.com



