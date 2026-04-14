1 Day Intellectual Property Rights Ownership and Exploitation Course: Practical Understanding of the Main Types of IP, How to Protect and Maximise Your Own Rights (ONLINE EVENT: June 9, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ownership and Exploitation of Intellectual Property Rights (June 9, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Intellectual property (IP) is one of your organisation's most valuable assets - yet it's an area that can often feel complex, technical, and full of potential pitfalls.

This intensive one-day training course will give you a clear, practical understanding of the main types of IP, how to protect and maximise your own rights, and how to avoid infringing those of others.

Designed as a focused, hands-on primer, the training course will walk you through copyright, trade marks, patents, design rights, database rights, moral rights and more - explaining how each works in both legal and commercial terms. You'll learn the essentials of IP legislation and case law, equipping you to identify risks, spot opportunities, and confidently handle IP issues in your day-to-day work.

With expert guidance, real-world examples, and plenty of time for Q&A, you'll leave not only with a 'mini-expert' understanding of IP rights but also with practical tools and strategies you can apply immediately. You'll also have the chance to exchange experiences with peers, gaining fresh insights and perspectives from across different sectors.

This is an essential training course for anyone who needs to understand intellectual property and how to use it to strengthen, protect and grow their business.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specifically designed for those who deal with or come across intellectual property, including:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Legal advisers

IP managers and patent/trade mark administrators

R&D managers and product development managers

Commercial managers

Business development managers

In-house patent lawyers

Licensing and contracts managers

Compliance officers

Key Topics Covered:

Copyright

Moral rights

Database rights

Design rights

Patents (overview)

Trade marks

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Mark Weston

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024.He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.

Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pe2es6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.