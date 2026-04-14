Final Days to Register: Building and Managing a Patent Portfolio to Best Support your Business Course (May 11, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building and Managing a Patent Portfolio to Best Support your Business (May 11, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive one-day training course will take you through the IP commercialisation process and explain how to maximise the IP in your business.

The expert trainers will explain how to meet the challenges of an extensive patent filing programme and how to manage the costs effectively, in order to achieve maximum coverage on minimum budget.

This practical and intense one-day course will take you through preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation and managing a portfolio with a view to detecting infringement. Using their extensive knowledge and industry experience the trainers will provide you with strategies to exploit your portfolio, maximising it's full potential.

Key topics include:



Working as a multinational team to file and prosecute patent application

Meeting the challenges of an extensive patent filing programme

Managing a cost-effective patent filing programme

Achieving maximum coverage on minimum budget

Preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation

Managing a patent portfolio with a view to detecting infringement

Strategies to exploit your patent portfolio

Maximising your patent portfolio

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specially designed for:

In-house patent lawyers/agents

Private practice patent lawyers/agents

IP lawyers and legal advisors

Senior patent administrators and paralegals

Others responsible for managing a patent portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

What is a patent portfolio good for?

Internal processes and governance

Meeting the challenges of an extensive filing programme

Achieving maximum coverage on minimum budget

Ensuring quality of a patent portfolio

Preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation

Managing a portfolio with a view to detecting infringement

Strategies to exploit your portfolio - extracting value from your patent portfolio

Maximising your patent portfolio - when dreams and budgets collide

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Olivier Corticchiato

Olivier Corticchiato is an independent intellectual property consultant. He combines strong international experiences in leading IP teams for major global companies. He was until recently European Patent Attorney and Head of Centre of Competence - Patent Oppositions at Nestle, and before that he was at Proctor & Gamble. His speciality areas include patent, IP, IP portfolio, design rights, EPC, European Patent Convention, contracts, confidentiality, oppositions, litigation, valuation, appeal, agreements, R&D, business development, litigation, IP M&A and IP due diligence.

His extensive experience in IP, R&D, consumer understanding and IP M&A, means Olivier is legitimate at operating in the inner circle of IP-Legal, and innovation/R&D, business/marketing.

He acquired the experience of people management in his various R&D and IP positions and attaches importance to shaping organizations to match the business objectives. Developing strategies, sharing and advising organizations in the field of R&D and intellectual property have become his fundamental direction.

Simone Frattasi

Simone Frattasi is a European Patent Attorney and a Telecom Engineer with a Diploma in IP Business Administration from CEIPI/University of Strasbourg and a PhD in Wireless, Mobile Communications. He is currently serving as the Head of Global IP at MAERSK, which, under his lead, won the Gold Award for 'Best IP Department Nordics' by Leaders League in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Prior to this role, he was the Head of the Patent Department at Sony Mobile Communications in Sweden. His expertise also includes working as a Patent Attorney at two Danish IP consultancy firms. In addition to his professional achievements, Simone has been an entrepreneur, having co-founded and served as CTO and COO for two start-up companies. Notably, he has represented Sweden in the ISO standard 'Innovation Management System, Guidelines for IP Management'. Moreover, he is the main author of the book: 'Patent Portfolio Management: A Practical Guide' (Edward Elgar Publishing, 2023).

He received the recognitions as one of AIM Strategy 300: The World's Leading IP Strategists of 2024, Finance Monthly's IP Adviser of 2023 in Denmark, Managing IP's Top Twelve Europe's In-House IP Leaders of 2023 and 2024, and Managing IP's Corporate IP Star in 2022 and 2023.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fgl8i

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