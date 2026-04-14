ICH Q9(R1) Quality Risk Management (QRM) Masterclass: How to Transform QRM from a Compliance Activity Into a Strategic, Data-driven Decision-making Framework (ONLINE EVENT: June 25, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ICH Q9(R1) Quality Risk Management (QRM) (June 25, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This full-day masterclass goes beyond the fundamentals of ICH Q9(R1) and focuses on how to operationalise the revised guideline in real-world GMP environments.

Participants will learn how to transform QRM from a compliance activity into a strategic, data-driven decision-making framework that strengthens product availability, contamination control, and organisational resilience.

The course blends practical exercises, scenario-based workshops, and interactive simulations to help teams apply the new principles of subjectivity reduction, uncertainty management, proportionality, and lifecycle-integrated risk thinking.

This programme is ideal for organisations seeking to modernise their QRM systems, align with evolving regulatory expectations, and prepare for the digital future of risk management.

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for a cross-functional pharmaceutical audience - anyone involved in making, reviewing, or approving risk-based decisions in GMP operations.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control personnel

Risk owners and decision makers

Manufacturing & operations leaders

Process development & validation specialists

Engineering and Technical Support

Regulatory Affairs professionals

Supply Chain and technical operations managers

Validation, Process Development, and Engineering roles

Regulatory affairs teams

Consultants, Auditors, and Service Providers

Digital transformation and data analytics roles

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1: The new QRM landscape

Module 2: Bias, uncertainty & decision quality

Module 3: Advanced hazard identification

Module 4: Proportionality & right sizing

Module 5: Digital QRM & AI enabled risk systems

Module 6: Building a future ready QRM programme

Case Study - Risk scoring & risk based decision making

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers





Paul Palmer

Paul R Palmer is a Director / Pharmaceutical Consultant and a practicing EU / UK Qualified Person. He has over 35 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry in the development, manufacture and supply of medicinal products and medical devices.

Throughout his career, Paul has intentionally taken on all opportunities as they arose in order to develop a broad range of knowledge with an in-depth detailed understanding of manufacturing, storage, distribution, research, computerised systems, as well as the facilities and services to support each.

People and systems have always been a core focus, how to ensure best use, optimise and enhance efficiency. He has a level of curiosity rarely displayed in people taking on the qualified person role in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Culture, behaviour and psychology are all significant influences on the systems and processes we implement, but are often ignored.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzesod

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