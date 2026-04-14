ConnectureDRX and HealthcareGPS® Launch MedicareCopilot™

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectureDRX, the leading provider of Medicare plan comparison and enrollment technology, and HealthcareGPS®, an AI-powered healthcare navigation company, today announced the launch of MedicareCopilot™ — an end-to-end AI platform giving Medicare agents a single, intelligent workspace to compare plans, verify drug coverage, and enroll clients with confidence.

Key Platform Capabilities:

AI-powered plan analysis — instantly highlights plan strengths, gaps, and drug coverage details

Personalized plan scoring across 12 factors weighted to each client’s medications, providers, and budget

Carrier-accurate formulary and provider network data built into every comparison

Year-round engagement tools — automated outreach, AEP/OEP reminders, and AI-assisted newsletters

All-in-one workflow — CRM, quoting, enrollment, commissions, compliance, and marketing automation





“The Medicare market grows more complex every year. MedicareCopilot combines AI intelligence with our trusted plan, provider, and formulary data — helping agents cut through complexity, deliver better guidance to beneficiaries, and scale with confidence.”

— Andrew Tutaj, President, ConnectureDRX

“Partnering with ConnectureDRX gives MedicareCopilot the plan intelligence layer agents actually rely on — current, compliant, and carrier-accurate. Combined with our AI-native workflow, agents can serve more clients, serve every client better, and build a book of business that compounds over time.”

— Fred Camacho, Founder and CEO, HealthcareGPS

Availability: MedicareCopilot is available now to Medicare agents, brokers, and agencies. Live demos every Wednesday — 45-minute walkthrough plus Q&A. Register at medicarecopilot.ai/webinars or contact sales@healthcaregps.ai.

About ConnectureDRX

ConnectureDRX is the leading provider of Medicare enrollment and drug transparency technology, helping health plans, FMOs, agents, and beneficiaries navigate Medicare with clarity and confidence. Visit connecture.com.

About HealthcareGPS®

HealthcareGPS is a healthcare technology company delivering AI-powered solutions for benefits distribution, healthcare navigation, and health literacy. SOC 2 Type II certified and HIPAA compliant. Visit healthcaregps.ai.

Media Contact: sales@healthcaregps.ai | 1-888-600-2705