GigaCloud Technology Inc to Participate in High Point Market

EL MONTE, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced it will exhibit at High Point Market, April 25-29 in High Point, North Carolina.

GigaCloud will be on-site at its New Classic Furniture showroom, located at 135 S. Hamilton Street. Additionally, Wonder, part of the GigaCloud family of solutions, will be on display at the International Home Furnishings Center (H900, Hamilton Wing).

GigaCloud executives will be available during High Point Market to meet with partners across the home furnishings ecosystem. To schedule a meeting or demo, please visit: www.calendly.com/buyerops-gigacloudtech.

About the High Point Market Authority

The High Point Market Authority is the official sponsor and organizer of the High Point Market in High Point, North Carolina. Featuring an extensive selection of exhibitors spanning every category, style and price point, and attracting tens of thousands of visitors from more than 100 countries twice each year, High Point Market is the driving force of the home furnishings industry.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Investor Relations

Email: ir@gigacloudtech.com

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Todd Kehrli (Investors) – tkehrli@pondel.com

Laurie Berman (Investors) – lberman@pondel.com

George Medici (Media) – gmedici@pondel.com