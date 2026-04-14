Trained Therapeutix Discovery’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Mulder, Honored with Fellowship at the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE)

OSS, The Netherlands, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trained Therapeutix Discovery, a biotechnology company founded by the Jean Boulle Group and the Heritage Group, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer and scientific founder, Willem Mulder, PhD, has been inducted into the College of Fellows of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE).

Dr. Mulder was nominated and elected by his peers and existing AIMBE Fellows for his “pioneering contributions to nanomedicine, molecular imaging and immunotherapy, with applications in cancer, cardiovascular disorders, autoinflammatory diseases and organ transplantation.”

“We congratulate Willem on this well-deserved recognition,” said Joost Kreijtz, PhD, CEO of Trained Therapeutix Discovery – Netherlands. “As both a scientific founder and Chief Scientific Officer, his leadership continues to drive the advancement of our RIDE platform. This progress reflects the combination of leading-edge science and the long-term support of our founders and shareholders.”

Trained Therapeutix Discovery’s RIDE platform builds on pioneering research originating from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and collaborators, including the Eindhoven University of Technology and Radboud University Medical Center. The platform is designed to target progenitor cells in the bone marrow that influence immune system behavior, with the aim of enabling more precise and durable modulation of immune responses across a range of diseases.

Election to the AIMBE College of Fellows is among the highest professional distinctions in medical and biological engineering. The College represents the top two percent of engineers in the field and recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing engineering and medicine through innovation and impactful technologies.

Willem Mulder, PhD

Dr. Mulder is one of the scientific founders of Trained Therapeutix Discovery and serves as its Chief Scientific Officer, leading the company’s scientific strategy and development programs. He is a recognized pioneer in the development of nanomaterials for immunotherapy applications.

He previously served as Professor of Radiology and Professor of Oncological Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, where he also founded the Nanomedicine Program.

He is currently Professor of Precision Medicine at the Eindhoven University of Technology and holds a professorship at the Radboud University Medical Center, where his research focuses on the therapeutic modulation and imaging of the immune system using advanced nanotechnology approaches.

Dr. Mulder holds an MSc in Chemistry from Utrecht University and a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Eindhoven University of Technology. He has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications in leading journals including Nature Nanotechnology, Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, Nature Biomedical Engineering, Science Translational Medicine, Cell, and Immunity.

About Trained Therapeutix Discovery

Trained Therapeutix Discovery is a biotechnology company developing a nanomedicine platform designed to modulate the innate immune system at its origin. The company’s RIDE platform targets epigenetic programming of progenitor cells in the bone marrow, with the aim of addressing immune dysregulation in conditions such as inflammatory diseases and cancer.

The company was founded by the Jean Boulle Group and the Heritage Group, long-term investors with experience in building and scaling innovative science and technology ventures.

For more information, visit: www.ttxdiscovery.com

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