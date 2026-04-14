Goodfood to Report Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

MONTREAL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, will release its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2026 on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, before markets open. Selim Bassoul, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Najib Maalof, President and Chief Operating Officer, Vanessa Hadida, Vice President Finance and Roslane Aouameur, Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.

Details of the Earnings Conference Call:

When: April 21, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dial in number: 1 (800) 717-1738 or 1 (514) 400-3792

Conference call replay available until April 28, 2026:

1 (888) 660-6264

Replay passcode: 84705#

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:

https://www2.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is Canada’s leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers’ kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand.

For further information:

Investors & Media



Vanessa Hadida

Vice President Finance

IR@makegoodfood.ca / media@makegoodfood.ca