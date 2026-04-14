Talen Energy to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 5, 2026

HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen") (NASDAQ: TLN) plans to release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after market close. Chief Executive Officer Mac McFarland, President Terry Nutt and Chief Financial Officer Cole Muller will discuss the financial and operating results during an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) on May 5, 2026.

To listen to the earnings call, please register in advance for the webcast here. For participants joining the call via phone, please register here prior to the start time to receive dial-in information. For those unable to participate in the live event, a digital replay will be archived for approximately one year and available on the Events page of Talen's Investor Relations website linked here.

About Talen

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ: TLN ) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 13.1 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably and delivering the most value per megawatt produced. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well-positioned to serve this growing industry, as artificial intelligence data centers increasingly demand more reliable power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/ .

Investor Relations:

Sergio Castro

Vice President & Treasurer

InvestorRelations@talenenergy.com

Media:

Taryne Williams

Director, Corporate Communications

Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com

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