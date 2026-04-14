Spectrio® Revolutionizes Customer Experience with Launch of New Service Offerings and Intelligent Engagement Suite™

TAMPA, Fla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrio is evolving how businesses bridge the gap between digital strategy and physical locations. Under a mission to empower human engagement, the company’s Intelligent Engagement Suite™—a comprehensive ecosystem of sight, sound, scent, and data solutions—now includes three new service offerings: Spectrio Studio, Spectrio Academy, and Spectrio Care. Available today through Spectrio and its partner network, these services expand how organizations create high-impact content, train their teams, and receive proactive technical support.

“Our mission is to move beyond simple digital displays and focus on empowering human engagement at every point of contact,” said Tamara Bebb, CEO at Spectrio. “Businesses today expect more from their technology; they need content that stays current, teams that are experts in the tools, and systems they can rely on. By uniting Spectrio Studio, Academy, and Care, we are giving our customers a practical, scalable framework to keep their messaging impactful and consistent across every location.”

High-Stakes Creative: Spectrio Studio

While many providers offer basic templates, Spectrio is formalizing its award-winning in-house creative agency as a dedicated pillar: Spectrio Studio . Operating on a "Content as a Service" (CaaS) model, the Studio provides enterprise clients with a continuous stream of professionally produced, brand-aligned content tailored to the unique viewing habits of physical environments. By moving creative services in-house, Spectrio ensures digital messaging remains a dynamic tool that influences consumer behavior in real time.

Building Your Internal Expertise: Spectrio Academy

Rather than a one-time onboarding session, Spectrio Academy provides structured, expert-led professional development to ensure organizations realize the full ROI of their digital investments. This model allows customers’ internal teams to remain agile, mastering platform capabilities to deploy complex campaigns without interruption.

Reliability as a Standard: Spectrio Care

Recognizing that digital signage is mission-critical infrastructure, Spectrio Care shifts the support model from reactive to proactive. The program focuses on maximizing uptime through continuous system monitoring and an expedited technical response framework. This 'zero-downtime' philosophy ensures that a brand’s digital presence remains constant and impactful, removing the operational risks that typically stall customer engagement.

The Spectrio Edge: A Multi-Sensory Ecosystem

What truly sets the Intelligent Engagement Suite™ apart is its integration with Spectrio’s broader technological ecosystem. While competitors often focus solely on the screen, Spectrio connects the digital and physical worlds, unifying software, curated audio and music, data-driven analytics, and even scent marketing into a single managed framework to deliver a multi-sensory customer experience that single-point solutions cannot replicate. This holistic approach removes the "vendor fatigue" of managing multiple contracts, providing a single, accountable partner for the entire customer journey.

The Road to InfoComm 2026

At InfoComm 2026, Spectrio will showcase the full Intelligent Engagement Suite™ to deliver more coordinated and responsive customer experiences.

“Our customers are managing more screens, more locations, and higher expectations for the experiences they deliver,” added Steve Gilbert, VP of Marketing at Spectrio. “The Intelligent Engagement Suite™ reflects our commitment to supporting them at every stage, from the first content concept to the long-term reliability of the systems behind it.”

For more information about the Intelligent Engagement Suite and Spectrio’s new service offerings, visit www.spectrio.com .

About Spectrio

Spectrio is built on a mission to empower human engagement across the physical and digital world. Through its Intelligent Engagement Suite™, the company provides a unified ecosystem that integrates an enterprise-grade CMS and robust hardware with advanced data analytics and measurement. This framework is powered by three specialized pillars: Spectrio Studio (creative), Spectrio Academy (education), and Spectrio Care (proactive support). By bridging the gap between technology and the human experience, Spectrio provides brands with the scale and intelligence needed to ensure every customer touchpoint is active, measurable, and impactful.

Media Contact:

Diana Martinez

PR Manager

diana.m@intelligentrelations.com